NFI Parts® Publishes Successful In-Service Testing of its Proactive Air and Surface Purification System in Partnership with The City and County of Honolulu

With PASP technology onboard, public and private sector customers have the potential to better protect transit operators and riders through the reduced occurrence of bacteria, and the ability to create cleaner air and surfaces within the operating environment.

The test with the City and County of Honolulu analyzed surface bacteria counts on a 60-foot, 3-door mass transportation bus over the course of six days, included:

Contamination levels tested on Days one, three, and five with no added disinfecting procedures added to regular cleaning methods, and

Contamination levels tested on Days two, four, and six after a full day of operating in service with one PASP unit activated.

The bus operated the exact same 12-hour route over the course of six consecutive testing days. The route is an established part of the City and County of Honolulu's service map and was operated during normal service hours, and with vehicle doors opened and closed at all regular stops, allowing riders to enter and exit freely.

Over the course of six days, surface contamination was measured by collecting and comparing bacteria on four surface locations before and after running PASP technology. Swabs were taken daily at the same four locations after returning from revenue service, and before a standard cleaning of the bus each night, and were then sent to EMSL Analytical, Inc. for evaluation.

"We are thrilled to demonstrate the proven impact and measurable capabilities of our PASP system in a real-world scenario, and appreciate the City and County of Honolulu working with us to make that happen," said Kerri Moloney, Vice President of Customer Service, NFI Parts. "This test further illustrates how PASP technology can improve the health of a transit environment through drastic reduction of air and surface bacteria. The PASP system undeniably contributes to the health and safety of passengers, operators, maintenance and cleaning teams."

NFI Parts, along with NFI subsidiaries New Flyer®, MCI®, ARBOC® and Alexander Dennis Limited, has been actively working with industry committees in the United States and Canada to develop practices and equipment to safeguard operators and passengers, and launched an entire family of NFI Parts Clean and Protect products. The PASP system continues to demonstrate those working in and taking transit that onboard environments can meet their expectations of safety and cleanliness with the integration of proven technologies.

"The PASP unit allows transit authorities to resume regular cleaning methods while relying on our technology," continued Moloney. "The transit industry has made significant investments in deep-cleaning and disinfecting products over the past year to ensure safety on public transit; adding significant complexity and expense. Our technology can take care of overall air and surface purification during service hours, without pulling buses from service for cleaning."

The PASP system uses proprietary technology to create advanced purification by producing High Energy Clusters which are distributed throughout the interior of the vehicle, safely sanitizing both air and surfaces, and leaving behind virtually no harmful residue. It is mounted directly in the passenger compartment for direct exposure to where viruses may circulate. The unit is easy to install and maintain, only requiring 12V power to operate and not voiding any vehicle system warranties.

"These results are very encouraging," said Jenny Lemaota, Acting President and General Manager at Oahu Transit Services. "We have worked very hard throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of our drivers and riders. Seeing real-world results of new technologies is a great asset when it comes to choosing what we need to equip our fleet."

The City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii operates fixed route and paratransit services, providing more than 69 million rides annually with a fleet of 540 buses. It has twice been honored by the American Public Transportation Association ("APTA") as America's Best Transit System, in 1994-1995 and 2000-2001.

To learn more about the PASP system and review the test report, contact your NFI Parts customer service representative.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About NFI Parts

NFI Parts® is North America's most comprehensive organization providing parts, technical publications, training, and support for buses and motor coaches. NFI Parts is the parts division of NFI Group, providing replacement parts for New Flyer transit buses, MCI motor coaches, ARBOC cutaway vehicles, as well as the product lines for the acquired NABI and Orion parts businesses. Additionally, NFI Parts has extensive cross references for parts that are common with other bus, coach, and cutaway product lines and has a mature supply base and established relationships with over 1,000 suppliers. With over 90 years of parts experience, NFI Parts supports a combined fleet of 75,000 active transit buses, motor coaches and cutaway vehicles. NFI Parts serves more than 5,000 customers annually. NFI Parts understands the operational importance of getting the right parts, on time, all the time; allowing customer maintenance teams to focus on repairs and returning vehicles to service quickly. Further information is available at NFI.parts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect the expectations of management regarding the claims relating to the functionality, efficacy, safety and the health attributes of the PASP system and management's expectations regarding the future demand for the product being installed in NFI's buses. The words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "may", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including whether the PASP system is effective in reducing or deactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, coronavirus 229E, and other viruses, mold and the other substances described in this press release to the extent claimed or at all; whether customers will purchase buses with the PASP system installed or will purchase the PASP system in the aftermarket; market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI and NFI Parts disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

