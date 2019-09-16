NFI Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI") today declared a quarterly dividend for the period July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 on the common shares of NFI (the "Shares") in the amount of C$0.425 per Share to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019.

The dividends on the Shares are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.

