NFI Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) NFI Group Inc. (the "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend for the period January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 on the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") in the amount of C$0.2125 per Share to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021.

The dividends on the Shares are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About the Company

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, the Company is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, the Company meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, the Company is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, the Company is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. The Company currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, the Company supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. The Company common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NFI". News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of the Company that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results will likely differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and operating results and its cash flow and liquidity and its ability to maintain compliance with the covenants under its credit facilities, which may also negatively impact the ability of the Company to fund dividends; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

