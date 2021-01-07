NFI Group Announces Panelists for Virtual Investor Day

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading independent bus and coach manufacturers, today announced the panelists that will participate in its upcoming Investor Day, to be held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. EST.

The panel discussion, featuring industry operators and mobility experts, will answer questions and provide insights on topics such as transit ridership trends and the impact of COVID-19, zero-emission deployment experience, the expected pace of zero-emission vehicle adoption, and views on government support for fleet transitions and associated infrastructure.

Panelists will include the following:

1. David Brown Group Chief Executive, The Go-Ahead Group





2. Danny Ilioiu Zero-Emissions Fleet Strategic Planning Manager, King County Metro Transit





3. Dr. Josipa Petrunic President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)





4. Paul Skoutelas President & Chief Executive Officer, American Public Transportation Association (APTA)

In addition to the abovementioned panel discussion, NFI's Senior Leadership team and Board Directors will provide updates on the Company's business and market conditions, strategic and transformational initiatives, NFI's industry leading zero-emission vehicle program, ESG performance, and financial outlook, as per the following Agenda:

Agenda :

1. Welcome Stephen King, Group Director, Treasury, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, NFI





2. ESG at NFI Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People & Culture, NFI





3. CEO Commentary Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI





4. Update on NFI Forward Ian Smart, Executive Vice President, Business Transformation, NFI





5. Panel with Public Transit Mobility Experts and Customers





6. Introduction to the ZEvolutionTM Katherine S. Winter, NFI Board Director; also the Vice-President & General Manager, Autonomous Transportation & Infrastructure Division of Intel Corporation





7. NFI is Leading the ZEvolutionTM Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI





8. NFI Market & Business Updates Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI Doug Minix, General Manager, ARBOC Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, Alexander Dennis Limited Brian Dewsnup, President, NFI Parts





9. NFI Financial Guidance & Outlook Pipasu Soni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NFI





10. NFI Board Perspective Hon. Brian V. Tobin, P.C., O.C., Chairman of the NFI Board of Directors

Instructions to join the live event have been sent out to those who have registered. Registration is encouraged and will close by end of business on Friday, January 8, 2021. To confirm your attendance for the event, please RSVP by emailing [email protected]. You may also visit nfigroup.com/investor-day-2021/ for more details and relevant information.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the battery-electric transition of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions in ten countries under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.nfi.parts, and www.alexander-dennis.com.

For further information: Stephen King, Group Director, Treasury, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations, 204.224.6382, [email protected]

