Nexus REIT Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results and Results Call and October and November 2019 Distributions

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSXV: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday November 20, 2019.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday November 20, 2019 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until December 20, 2019. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 3793.

October and November Distributions

The REIT announced today that it will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable November 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as of October 31, 2019.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable December 13, 2019 to unitholders of record as of November 29, 2019.

The REIT's current distribution per unit continues to be $0.01333 per month. The REIT's distribution reinvestment program ("DRIP") entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 70 properties comprising approximately 3.8 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 101,933,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 18,226,000 REIT units.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Kelly C. Hanczyk, President and CEO at (416) 906-2379; or Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262

