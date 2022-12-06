Nexus Energy Partners with Green-e® to Offer Certified Renewable Energy Option

Low-fee solution helps customers reduce environmental impact, improve sustainability performance

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, power marketing company Nexus Energy Inc. (Nexus Energy) announced it is enhancing its sustainability-focused product offerings to include the Nexus Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) program, certified by the non-profit Center for Resource Solutions' (CRS's) Green-e® Energy program, a global leader in clean energy certification.

"Nexus Energy is a purpose-driven company providing products and services that support customers in their transition to net-zero," said Alvin Tang, CEO, Nexus Energy. "Nexus Renewable Energy Certificates provide our Ontario-based customers with a simple, affordable and responsible solution to improve their sustainability performance and reduce the environmental impact of their electricity use."

Customers simply opt-in to the Nexus REC program, and Nexus adds a Renewable Energy Certificate fee to the customer's electricity bill as part of their ongoing energy charge. The certificate retired on behalf of the customer under the Nexus REC program is Green-e® Energy certified.

"As an energy solutions provider, Nexus Energy is taking an important step in offering a renewable, Green-e® Energy certified program to its customers," said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Center for Resource Solutions, which administers the Green-e program. "Their sustainability efforts are giving Canadian industrial and commercial consumers of electricity an option to reduce the impact of their energy use on the environment."

"The Nexus Renewable Energy Certificate program offers a straightforward and low-cost pathway for customers to improve environmental performance," said Gary Wight, Director of Origination, Nexus Energy. "Green-e® certification has the highest standards in North America for quality and transparency, including maintaining a rigorous chain of custody to ensure customers are getting exactly what they pay for. We are excited to partner with Green-e® to offer this innovative, sustainable solution."

Green-e® Energy certifies the majority of the North American voluntary renewable energy market, including 90 per cent of unbundled RECs. The renewable energy that Green‐e® Energy certifies undergoes a thorough verification process to ensure that it comes from an eligible source of supply (wind, solar, geothermal, bio-mass or low-impact hydropower that meets the standard); is from new projects; is verified; and has not been double‐counted.

Revenue generated from the purchase of Nexus RECs goes back to the renewable energy generator, thereby incentivizing new renewable development and helping build the market for renewable electricity. Increased demand for, and generation of, renewable electricity contributes to climate change mitigation.

Adds Wight, "There are no extra bills or hidden fees—the customer only pays a REC fee on their electricity bill as part of its ongoing energy charge. Nexus takes care of the entire process, including purchasing and retiring the RECs—meaning that the REC has been used and can no longer be sold—on the customers' behalf, and provides customers with proof of certification."

"Our partnership with Center for Resource Solutions is one more step we are taking to create stakeholder value while providing sustainable opportunities for customers as they work to reduce their carbon footprint," said Tang.

About Nexus Energy Inc.:

Nexus provides diverse energy solutions, working with customers to help them meet their needs. Founded in 2017, Nexus Energy is a power marketing and energy solutions company operating in both the physical and financial markets in Canada and the United States. Nexus is also a registered member of the North American Energy Standard Board and the Northeast Power Coordinating Council. For more information, visit www.nexusenergycanada.com.

About Green-e® Certification and Center for Resource Solutions

The Green-e® certification program is run by the non-profit Center for Resource Solutions, and is the leading independent consumer protection program for the sale of renewable energy and greenhouse gas reductions in the retail market. CRS offers certification and verification services through Green-e® Energy, a renewable energy certification program; Green-e® Climate, a greenhouse gas emission reduction certification program; Green-e® Marketplace, a program that provides forward-thinking organizations with a simple, internationally recognized logo they can use to communicate their renewable energy and climate commitment to their customers and stakeholders; and Green-e® Renewable Fuels, a biomethane certification program. To learn more about Green-e® certified products and programs, visit www.green-e.org.

SOURCE Nexus Energy Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Nexus Energy Inc., [email protected]; Gary Wight, CPA, Director, Origination, +1 (647) 449-9552, [email protected]; Center for Resource Solutions, Jeff Swenerton, +1-415-561-2119, [email protected]