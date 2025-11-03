NextStar Energy Expands into Energy Storage: Windsor Battery Production Begins This Month

NextStar Energy to begin ESS battery production this month

NextStar Energy will supply both ESS batteries and EV batteries to its joint venture partner companies LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, respectively

Added capability affirms NextStar Energy's commitment to Canadian sustainable energy innovation for years to come

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - NextStar Energy, Canada's first large-scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility, is expanding its operations to include the production of energy storage system (ESS) batteries. Starting this month, the Windsor-based plant will begin manufacturing advanced battery cells designed to support commercial and grid-scale energy storage solutions, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to sustainable energy innovation in Canada.

"NextStar Energy's expansion into energy storage reflects the company's ability to respond and adapt to changing markets," said Danies Lee, Chief Executive Officer of NextStar Energy. "By adding to our portfolio, we are not only demonstrating our resilience and flexibility as a company, but also our commitment to sustainable innovation, and a lasting footprint here in Windsor."

The ESS market is rapidly expanding and is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven in part by AI data centres and the increasing need for grid stability.

To support this expansion, NextStar Energy has added a new chemistry to its production; Lithium Iron Phosphate, commonly known as LFP batteries. LFP technology is suitable for a wide range of battery needs, especially ESS applications. This will accompany the Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry at the plant, ensuring NextStar is well-positioned to support both the ESS and EV battery markets for its joint venture partner companies LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, respectively.

"What's been a key factor in NextStar Energy's ability to expand its business has been our people. We have a world-class workforce that prioritizes quality, safety, and innovation. Our team's skillset and competence enabled us to not only meet but exceed milestones leading up to the start of production, already making NextStar reliable and highly competitive on a global scale," said Lee.

NextStar has been conducting material testing and equipment calibration in preparation for mass production, which is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. The company has hired over 1,000 employees to date, many of whom have received highly specialized training, both through NextStar Energy directly, and through programs such as Battery Boost. Developed in partnership with Invest WindsorEssex and Palette Skills, Battery Boost is a hands-on program that uses advanced virtual reality simulations to train technicians for real-world operations.

