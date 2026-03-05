NextStar Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Canada's First and Only Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility

"NextStar Energy: Powering What's Next" event celebrates key milestones and the company's resilience as it enters its next chapter of innovation and growth.

4.23 million-square-foot Windsor facility is a cornerstone of Canada's advanced battery manufacturing ecosystem.

Since 2022, $5B CAD invested and 1,300 direct jobs created – building a high-skilled, future-ready workforce.

Over one million battery cells produced since November 2025, demonstrating rapid scale and growing demand for batteries beyond EVs.

WINDSOR, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- NextStar Energy today held the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Windsor facility – a milestone moment for Canada's first and only commercial-scale advanced battery manufacturing company.

The grand opening featured remarks from NextStar Energy CEO Danies Lee, LG Energy Solution CEO David Kim, Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry & Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and Jung-Kwan KIM, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Resources of the Republic of Korea, who attended the event alongside other government and community leaders.

The Windsor facility is a cornerstone of Canada's growing battery ecosystem, supporting sectors that depend on reliable, scalable energy solutions. More than an EV battery producer, NextStar Energy is manufacturing cutting-edge battery cells that power next-generation energy storage systems (ESS) built to support the next wave of economic growth. The company is positioning itself as Canada's leading provider of battery cells that power everything from AI data centres to municipal and provincial utility grids, as well as e-commerce and technology infrastructure that Canadians across the country rely on.

Since production began in November 2025, the facility has already surpassed one million battery cells produced, underscoring the company's impressive ability to scale while meeting the growing demand for advanced battery solutions beyond the automotive sector. This is a monumental achievement when construction on the 4.23 million-square-feet facility started just over three years ago and is a testament to all parties coming together to build a world-class factory.

Backed by more than $5 billion CAD in investment, NextStar Energy has onboarded 1,300 direct employees, with a long-term goal of 2,500 direct employees as it scales to full production, creating high-quality Canadian jobs while strengthening the country's position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and clean energy systems.

NextStar Energy is at the forefront of Canadian innovation – building not only advanced batteries, but the foundation for powering what's next. By enabling new industries, strengthening domestic supply chains, and supporting long-term economic growth, the company is helping position Canada as a leader in the future of advanced manufacturing and energy systems.

Key Milestones

March 2022: Joint venture announced between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis to build Canada's first large-scale EV battery manufacturing facility

June 2022: Joint venture named NextStar Energy and CEO appointed

November 2022: Construction on Windsor facility begins

December 2023: 'Topping Out' ceremony marks installation of the final structural steel beam

October 2024: Battery module production begins

May 2025: Eight million work hours logged on site

September 2025: Construction phase officially completed

October 2025: 1,000th NextStar Energy employee hired

November 2025: Full electrode and cell production begins

February 2026: LG Energy Solution, in a mutually agreed decision with Stellantis, announces the company will acquire full ownership of NextStar Energy

February 2026: One-millionth battery cell produced

Quotes

"Today's grand opening reflects the economic momentum we are building here in Windsor. With strong investment from the federal and provincial governments and the commitments from our founding joint venture partners, we are proud to be creating long-term economic value for Canada. At the same time, we are helping power the next generation of energy that will future-proof Canadian industry at scale. This is a unique, made-in-Canada success story and one we can all be proud of." -- Danies, Chief Executive Officer of NextStar Energy

"When LG Energy Solution decided to become the sole owner of NextStar Energy, we did so with absolute confidence. As Canada's first large-scale battery manufacturing facility, NextStar Energy will play a critical role in powering the nation's next chapter of electrification." -- David Kim, Chief Executive Officer of LG Energy Solution

"The opening of the NextStar Energy battery facility is a milestone for southwestern Ontario, creating thousands of local jobs and benefiting workers across our province's automotive and advanced manufacturing supply chains. NextStar's commitment to Ontario workers reflects the hard work our government has done to cut taxes and red tape, attract historic levels of investment and build the most competitive, resilient, self-reliant economy in the G7." -- Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"The official opening of NextStar Energy's Windsor facility marks a major milestone for Canada's auto industry. This new centre of advance battery manufacturing will accelerate our leadership in next-generation vehicles by powering the cars we build, reinforce the strength of our energy grids, and develop the strategic technologies our partners and allies rely on. This reflects the industrial progress we are advancing with the Canada-Korean MOU on future mobility and strategic collaboration. Canada is not just participating in the future of mobility, but we are shaping it. Congratulations to everyone whose hard work made this milestone possible." -- Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry & Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Friendship between Korea and Canada was made during its most difficult times. It is particularly meaningful that the NextStar Energy plant – an important symbol and milestone of industrial cooperation between the two countries – has been built in Ontario, one of the regions that sent troops to defend the freedom and people of Korea." -- Jung-Kwan KIM, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Resources of the Republic of Korea

"Today marks a major milestone for the game-changing NextStar Energy facility in Windsor. The $5 billion investment has placed us at the forefront of electrification, and our collective commitment to collaboration, land development, infrastructure, and job creation continues to drive new investments and build the foundation of future growth and development. Windsor-Essex is one of the fastest growing communities to watch in Ontario and Canada, and NextStar Energy is a major component of our unprecedented growth and evolution. In the face of global economic uncertainties, this project remains rooted in our long-term strategy. We thank Minister Joly and the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, Premier Ford, Minister Fedeli, LG Energy Solution, the NextStar Energy team, and all project partners for investing responsibly and continuing to support the positive momentum this project has generated." -- Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor

About NextStar Energy

NextStar Energy is Canada's first large-scale battery manufacturing facility. Located in Windsor, Ontario, NextStar Energy is dedicated to the development and innovation of sustainable and efficient energy solutions, empowering the future of mobility. For more information, visit nextstar-energy.com.

