NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL PROVIDES CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE UPDATE

HURST, Texas, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) (OTC PINK: NACQF) announces a filing delay for its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the "Q2 & Q3 2022 Documents"). The Company expects to be in a position to file the Q2 & Q3 2022 Documents by July 31, 2023.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and undeserved ‎consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty ‎Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt ‎resolution on behalf of customers.‎

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include "forward-looking information" (as defined under ‎applicable securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to ‎future events or future performance including with respect to the timing of filling the Q2 & Q3 2022 Documents. Such forward-looking statements ‎reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In ‎some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", ‎‎"expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", ‎‎"could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-‎looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and many factors ‎could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking ‎statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various ‎factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These ‎factors include, but are not limited to, the timing for completion of the work required to be completed by ‎the auditors of the Company, the timeline for and outcome of the engagement with applicable securities ‎regulatory authorities and stock exchange staff, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the section ‎entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated January 15, 2023. Forward-looking ‎statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-‎looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual ‎events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements ‎made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, the Company does not ‎undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a ‎result of new information, future events or otherwise.‎

For further information: NextPoint Investor Relations, [email protected], 757-493-8855