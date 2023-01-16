NextPoint Financial Inc. Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

HURST, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) (OTC PINK: NACQF) ("NextPoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 16, 2023. All items put forth at the meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the election of Brent Turner, William Minner, Dan Shribman, Logan Powell, Nik Ajagu, Alicia Morga, Don Turkleson and Maryann Bruce‎ as directors of the Company, all with a majority of the votes cast, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Results of the vote for the election of directors at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Brent Turner 16,553,185 99.988 2,015 0.012 William Minner 15,046,628 90.888 1,508,572 9.112 Dan Shribman 16,502,600 99.682 52,600 0.318 Logan Powell 15,087,013 91.132 1,468,187 8.868 Nik Ajagu 15,046,628 90.888 1,508,572 9.112 Alicia Morga 15,087,213 91.133 1,467,987 8.867 Don Turkleson 16,552,985 99.987 2,215 0.013 Maryann Bruce‎ 16,552,985 99.987 2,215 0.013

A "Report of Voting Results" for the meeting will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 acquisition of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

