NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

HURST, TEXAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") announced today that, further to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2022, the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "AGM") previously adjourned to 9:30 am (Eastern Time) on January 6, 2023 will now be adjourned to 9:30 am (Eastern Time) on January 16, 2023. The Company anticipates that its financial statements in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and annual information form will be filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators prior to the date of the adjourned AGM.

As a result of the adjourned AGM, and further to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2022, each of Jean Birch, Andrew Neuberger and John Lederer has resigned from the Company's board of directors effective today.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved ‎consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty ‎Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt ‎resolution on behalf of customers.‎

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance including with respect to, among other things, the timing of the adjourned AGM, the timing of filling the Company's annual financial statements referred to herein along with the related management's discussion and analysis and annual information form. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing for completion of the work required to be completed by the auditors of the Company and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated June 3, 2021. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 757-493-8855