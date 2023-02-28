NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL FILES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED MD&A

HURST, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) (OTC PINK: NACQF) has filed its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 with the Canadian Securities Administrators. This information is available at www.nextpointfinancial.com and www.sedar.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of this information free of charge through the Company's website or email [email protected].

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved ‎consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty ‎Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt ‎resolution on behalf of customers.‎

