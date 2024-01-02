NextPoint Financial Completes Going Concern Sale Transaction

HURST, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: NACQQ) today announced that it has closed its previously announced going concern sale transaction to BP Commercial Funding Trust, Series SPL-X, completed in connection with the Company's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) and chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. NextPoint's primary business lines, Liberty Tax and Community Tax, emerge from the process with a new ownership group and strengthened balance sheet.

Under the new ownership, Community Tax and Liberty Tax will continue to provide high-quality services and value to their customers.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, it is expected that the Company and its direct and indirect subsidiaries that were not acquired in the sale, including the LoanMe group of companies, will be wound down, following which the Company will no longer be a reporting issuer in Canada and its common shares will cease ‎trading on the OTC Pink Sheets.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

