NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

HURST, Texas, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) (OTC PINK: NACQF) announces Brent Turner has resigned from the Company's board of ‎directors.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved ‎consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty ‎Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt ‎resolution on behalf of customers.‎

