NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

HURST, Texas, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) (OTC PINK: NACQF) announces that it has appointed Mr. Peter Kravitz of Province Fiduciary Services, LLC, as the Company's Chief Restructuring Officer, and, effective today, Mr. Raymond Guba will cease to be employed by the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. The board of directors of NextPoint (the "Board") would like to thank Mr. Guba for his dedication to NextPoint and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Kravitz brings extensive experience to the Company related to strategic transactions and restructuring matters. The Company is in discussions with its lenders and actively engaged to ensure that, among other things, (i) Liberty Tax continues to be a well-capitalized business that will be best positioned to support its franchisees and other stakeholders, and (ii) Community Tax will benefit from a capital structure that encourages meaningful growth.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated January 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

