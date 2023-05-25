NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ‎

HURST, Texas, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) and (OTC Pink: NACQF) ("NextPoint" or the "Company") announces today that Ted DeMarino has resigned as the interim Chief Executive Officer effective May 31, 2023. As a result, Scott Terrell has been appointed interim CEO, effective May 31, 2023. The Board expects to ‎embark on an extensive search for a permanent CEO in due course.‎

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

