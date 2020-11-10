NextPoint Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - NextPoint Acquisition Corp. (TSX: NAC.U) (TSX: NAC.WT.U) ("NAC") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2020 and for the period from inception on July 16, 2020 through September 30, 2020. NAC's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under NAC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NextPoint Acquisition Corp.

NextPoint Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

SOURCE NextPoint Acquisition Corp.

For further information: NextPoint Acquisition Corp., Frank Amato, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]