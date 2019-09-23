Nextleaf Solutions Acquires Water-Soluble Technology for Cannabis Beverages

The intellectual property enables the creation and formulation of premium infused products, delivers a repeatable consumer experience, and can be produced at mass market scale

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company") (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire intellectual property pertaining to water-soluble cannabinoid formulations. Based around a Nano and Micro Emulsification process, the technology utilizes food grade emulsifiers already approved by Health Canada. These water-soluble cannabinoids are shelf stable, resulting in no constituent separation, and boast a rapid onset time.

"This nanotechnolgy increases onset time from over 90 minutes to less than 10 minutes when consuming cannabinoids in a beverage. We believe this represents a quantum leap for the industry, as fast onset is a pre-requisite for mass market acceptance of THC and CBD infused drinks." said Paul Pedersen, CEO of OILS.

Under the agreement, OILS will acquire the processing methodology and ingredient formulation from a private company led by a team with extensive experience in emulsifying hydrophobic molecules into various matrixes. The developers combine expert chemical engineering with tenured experience from one of the largest Canadian dairy product manufacturers. "This is a cannabis specific innovation built on proven and validated food and beverage technology," said Ryan Ko, Chief Technology Officer of Nextleaf Solutions. "The technology and formulation allow for versatile application into hot or cold liquids, semi-solid, or solid mediums. Homogeneity is crucial for a reliable consumer experience so that every bite or sip delivers a consistent amount of cannabinoids."

The Company's proprietary extraction, purification and refinement system paired with the newly acquired water-soluble formulation gives a superior advantage to Nextleaf's commercialization partners as products will represent cleaner ingredient profiles, minimizing the use of additives for flavor masking. OILS has granted an exclusive license to BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ("BevCanna") (CSE: BEV), a BC-based emerging leader in cannabis-infused beverages, for the use of intellectual property related to water-soluble cannabinoids for the development, manufacturing and sale of BevCanna products. Nextleaf also has a supply agreement with BevCanna to provide cannabinoids for the production of their products.

As consumer packaged goods companies enter the cannabis infused product landscape, OILS believes the scalability of its patented technology and ability to standardize ingredients is what sets it apart. Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions, "as the industry evolves, there's going to be increased demand for more sophisticated processing solutions to formulate standardized products."

Under the agreement, Nextleaf will compensate the developer for the intellectual property upon each of two milestones being met. For the first milestone, which has now been met, Nextleaf will pay the developer $100,000 in cash and issue Nextleaf common shares having an aggregate value of $100,000 through the issuance of 196,078 shares at a price of $0.51 per share. Upon the developer meeting the second milestone, Nextleaf will pay the developer an additional $65,000 and issue additional shares having an aggregate value of $300,000, with the price per share and number of shares being determined once the second milestone has been met.

About Nextleaf Solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) is developing disruptive intellectual property for industrial-scale extraction, purification and formulation of cannabinoids. OILS owns a portfolio of eight (8) issued and over 28 pending patents pertaining to the production of high-purity, cannabinoid rich distillate, the key ingredient used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD infused products. Once cannabis concentrates and edibles become legal across Canada, OILS plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing and B2B processing services.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: OILS), OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States (OTCQB: OILFF) and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: L0MA)

Contact:

Adel Fares, Investor Relations

604-283-2301 (ext. 201)

investors@nextleafsolutions.com

For more information visit www.nextleafsolutions.com or follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



