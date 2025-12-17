NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A FEASIBILITY STUDY BY RÖHM FOR A PMMA-POLYMER CHEMICAL RECYCLING PLANT IN GERMANY BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NXRe™ TECHNOLOGY

NEXTCHEM will develop a site-specific feasibility study for a chemical plastic recycling plant, fully integrated within Röhm's existing facilities, processing 5,000 tons p.a. of PMMA

NEXTCHEM's proprietary NXRe™ technology is able to reduce the carbon footprint of methyl methacrylate (MMA) and its corresponding polymer PMMA by over 90% compared to conventional methods

This project builds on the partnership between NEXTCHEM and Röhm, one of the world's leading manufacturers in the field of methacrylate chemistry. The partnership aimed at strengthening the PMMA circularity network in Europe, was announced in December 2024

MILAN, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- MAIRE (MAIRE.MI) announces that NEXTCHEM, through its subsidiary MyRemono, has been awarded a site-specific feasibility study by Röhm, one of the world's leading manufacturers in the field of methacrylate chemistry with production and research sites across Europe, North America, and China, for a plant to chemically recycle polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA[1]) scraps at Röhm's production site in Worms, South-Western Germany. The undertaking aligns with Röhm's target to completely eliminate incineration and landfill of PMMA-related production waste through recycling by 2030, reaffirming its commitment to advancing circularity and sustainable materials within the PMMA industry.

This initiative leverages NEXTCHEM's proprietary NXRe™ technology, an advanced and efficient molten metal depolymerization process for the continuous chemical recycling of PMMA. NEXTCHEM's proprietary NXRe™ modular technology enables the continuous depolymerization of PMMA scraps – sourced from both pre- and post-consumer streams – into ultra-pure recycled methyl methacrylate (r-MMA) with virgin-like quality. The plant is designed for a capacity of 5,000 tons per annum, fully integrated into Röhm's existing PMMA production infrastructure.

The recycled MMA produced via NXRe™ technology is expected to reduce the carbon footprint by over 90% compared to current virgin MMA production methods[2]. This significant reduction is driven by a circular approach where the use of PMMA scraps – classified as Secondary Raw Material (SRM) – as feedstock, replaces fossil-based raw materials for virgin MMA production and eliminates emissions associated with their extraction and processing.

This award marks another milestone in establishing the foundation for licensing NXRe™ PMMA technology, while the construction of the first industrial-scale plant in Italy is currently under development and expected to be completed in 2026.

Fabio Fritelli, Managing Director of NEXTCHEM, commented: "Our NXRe™ PMMA technology is a cornerstone of our strategy for sustainable materials. This feasibility study with Röhm, a leading manufacturer of PMMA, marks a key step toward industrializing advanced recycling solutions and demonstrates the value of strong partnerships in driving the energy transition. Together, we are strengthening Europe's PMMA circularity network and driving innovation for a low-carbon future."

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs nearly 10,500 people, supported by around 50,000 professionals involved in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

[1] Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and polymethyl methacrylimid (PMMI)-products from Röhm are sold on the European, Asian, African and Australian continent under the registered trademarks PLEXIGLAS® and PLEXIMID®, in the Americas under the registered trademarks ACRYLITE® and ACRYMID®.

[2] According to the methodology for GHG emission avoidance calculation of the EU Innovation Fund.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783141/Maire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MAIRE S.p.A.

MAIRE Group Media Relations, Tommaso Verani Tel +39 02 6313-7603/ +39 366 6494966 [email protected], MAIRE Investor Relations, Silvia Guidi, Tel +39 02 6313-7823 [email protected], Claudia Ciccarone, [email protected]; Francesca Prosperi, [email protected]; Claudia Arrighini, [email protected]