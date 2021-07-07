Next Question Now to host discussion of How Canada Day Fits with Aboriginal Reconciliation

The show hosts the best minds in business, politics, policy, and current affairs, while also seeking to understand how science, philosophy, and psychology are influencing the challenges we face.

Next Question Now is a co-production of Host Leah Rowntree and Peterson Capital.

Two exceptional speakers will unpack this important issue and offer some new perspectives on a rather timely topic:

Tasha Kheiriddin, Political Commentator & Writer at The National Post and

Bob Watts, Former Interim Executive Director, Canada's Truth & Reconciliation Commission

The event is free of charge and will last approximately 45 minutes, including speakers' discussion and audience Q&A. It begins at 4:30pm PST and 7:30pm EST, Wednesday, July 7.

To register for the event, please click here.

Media Contact: Mark Mullins, [email protected]

