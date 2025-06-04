Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- As gold surges to record highs above $3,000+ per ounce in May 2025 — outpacing the S&P 500, NASDAQ and even bitcoin—Wall Street's focus is shifting. With U.S. debt-to-GDP now exceeding 120% and real interest rates still historically negative, gold has reaffirmed its role as the market's most reliable hedge. But for institutional investors, bullion and ETFs aren't enough anymore. What they want now is leverage, scalability and cash flow. That's why the spotlight is turning toward a new class of near-term gold producers: companies with clean balance sheets, high internal rates of return (IRR) and operational models designed to scale and generate recurring revenue — companies like ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) ( Profile ). With central banks buying more gold than ever and financial markets hungry for sustainable exposure to the yellow metal, the next wave of institutional capital is hunting for precisely the kind of scalable, cash-flow-driven opportunity that ESGold offers. With its focus on offering investors a viable pathway to include gold in their portfolios, ESGold joins an elite group of companies — including BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) — that are committed to being leaders in the mining space.

ESGold is based on a replicable growth model, built for scale and designed to overcome the high failure rate among junior miners.

With funding in place, the company has begun on-site construction and assembly at Montauban.

ESGold remains laser focused on achieving its dual-track strategy: near-term gold and silver production paired with district-scale exploration.

Amid this forward momentum, ESGold remains constantly committed to clean-processing initiatives.

A Clear Path to Near-Term Production

"The best place to go if your faith in the [U.S.] dollar diminishes is gold as a reserve currency," stated billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson ( https://ibn.fm/Rl86S ). Forecasting that central bank gold buying and global trade tensions are likely to push bullion prices to near $5,000 an ounce by 2028, Paulson is confident that "gold will increase its position in the world."

Paulson is not alone in his thinking. Historically a popular asset that investors often use as a hedge against various economic and market risks, gold continues to be a viable option for savvy investors in today's fragile economic setting. However, many retail and institutional investors are looking past large caps and ETFs, turning instead to permitted, low-capex production stories with built-in scalability.

The problem? The gold mining space is inundated with exploration and development stories, but most are stuck in endless exploration or bloated development cycles. Wall Street is tired of the "drill and pray" model; smart investors are hunting for permitted projects (derisked), visible production timelines, clean capital structures, tight floats and replicable growth models.

Enter ESGold Corporation, a preproduction resource company on a clear path to near-term gold and silver production. ESGold represents the very opportunity that gold-focused minds want. The company is based on a replicable growth model, built for scale and designed to overcome the high failure rate among junior miners. The company sets itself apart by adopting a business model focused on revitalizing underutilized historic mining sites with existing infrastructure.

This strategy translated into reduced capital expenditure by leveraging existing infrastructure and minimizing the need for substantial new investments, as well as lower operational risks as established sites often come with known geological data, reducing exploration uncertainties.

With more than 500,000 legacy mine sites in the United States and 10,000-plus mines in Canada ( https://ibn.fm/GZ339 ), there are more than enough opportunities for growth and expansion.

ESGold is targeting only the most economically viable and strategically located projects — those with existing infrastructure, high-value tailings or clear pathways to near-term production. This selective, data-driven approach allows ESGold to scale responsibly, deploying capital into projects that offer the highest potential returns with the lowest development risk.

Fully Funded, Fully Permitted

Earlier this year, ESGold closed on C$3.45 million financing earmarked to advance its Montauban Project toward production ( https://ibn.fm/bDtNB ). This successful closing marked a pivotal point for the company, providing the necessary capital to initiate mill circuit construction and mobilize the final phase of development at Montauban. Located in Quebec, Montauban is a past-producing gold-silver mine with surface and underground mineralization and more than 900,000 tons of historical tailings.

Unlike many juniors still chasing permits and timelines, ESGold and its Montauban Project is fully permitted for gold and silver production. This derisks the path to revenue, placing the company among the few in the junior space with near-term operational visibility. With the regulatory groundwork already complete, delays, dilutions and permitting risks are reduced, and ESGold can move toward production.

"This financing represents a major inflection point for the company," said ESGold president Brad Kitchen, who noted that the financing supports the company's broader strategy to become one of Canada's next gold and silver mining producers through near-term production and long-term district-scale exploration. "With construction and processing circuit assembly now advancing, we are delivering on our commitment to build a scalable, profitable mining operation in one of the best jurisdictions in the world."

Moving Decisively Forward

With much of the funding in place, ESGold has already begun on-site construction and assembly at Montauban, a key milestone that moves the company into the execution phase of its accelerated production strategy, targeting near-term cash flow within the next six months ( https://ibn.fm/G1Ub4 ). The construction and mobilization stage is expected to last about a month. According to the company, this is the final major phase of infrastructure development before production begins, transforming Montauban from a legacy mine site into one of Canada's next active gold and silver operations.

"This is the moment we've been working toward — breaking ground and moving decisively toward gold and silver production," said Kitchen. "Our team, contractors and stakeholders are aligned and energized to deliver on our strategy. We are building a clean, scalable and modern operation that reflects the new era of mining in Quebec. With production targeted for Q4, Montauban is on track to become a model for sustainable redevelopment of legacy mines."

At current gold and silver prices, this operation is expected to deliver robust margins, giving ESGold the rare opportunity to self-fund exploration, acquisitions and growth while protecting shareholder equity.

Achieving Dual-Track Strategy

Following completion of the construction and assembly phase, ESGold plans to immediately advance into the next phase of mill circuit installation and commissioning. With permits in hand, infrastructure in place and funding secured, ESGold remains laser focused on achieving its dual-track strategy: near-term gold and silver production paired with district-scale exploration.

ESGold will begin with reprocessing tailings. According to the company, the Montauban property presents a unique opportunity to transform legacy tailings into valuable resources using modern milling techniques while also restoring the environment ( https://ibn.fm/Dpuwe ). The company plans to start at the Anacon Lead 1 tailings site, which will be reprocessed and fully remediated as part of ESGold's commitment to responsible mining. In addition, the company is evaluating four other tailings sites as potential sources of modern mill feed, maximizing resource efficiency and sustainability.

ESGold's vision extends beyond reprocessing. The company believes that underlying hard-rock mineralization, previously mined, holds untapped potential. Through modern systematic exploration, the company plans to build a long-term resource base, ensuring a continuous supply of mill feed after tailings have been fully processed. ESGold projects initially processing 150,000 tonnes of ore annually, with expectations of scaling up to 300,000 tonnes.

With that in mind, the company recently completed an internal review of its 2015 VTEM survey data and historic drill database, which confirms the presence of a large-scale geophysical anomaly in the southwestern portion of the Montauban project ( https://ibn.fm/MVHiS ). This area has not been drill tested, and ESGold has identified the zone as a high-priority target for future exploration.

To validate this potential, ESGold is also finalizing a comprehensive 3D geological model, the first in the project's 110-year history. This model will integrate 2015 VTEM and TMI data; more than 950 historical drill holes and 18,000-plus Au, Ag and Zn assays; structural interpretation from geophysical and geological mapping; and data from an ANT (Ambient Noise Tomography) survey data. The ANT survey, which has been tested to 800 meters in imaging depth, is expected to provide key insight in determining the true scale and continuity of the southwestern anomaly, as well as additional zones of interest.

"The southwest anomaly represents a technically interesting and previously untested zone at Montauban," said Kitchen. "While our primary focus remains on advancing toward near-term production, the evolving geophysical model and recent land expansion are beginning to reveal a much broader opportunity. With a growing dataset, disciplined exploration approach and a pathway to self-funded discovery, ESGold is well positioned to pursue both production and the longer-term potential of the Montauban system."

Because ESGold's initial revenue is coming from tailings reprocessing, exploration isn't the only driver of valuation, it's the upside. That means the company can grow its resource base without being forced to finance through dilution at every drill stage, a rarity in the junior market.

Committed to Sustainability

Amid this forward momentum, ESGold remains constantly committed to clean-processing initiatives. The company recently reported results of testing that assessed the applicability of the Dundee Sustainable Technologies CLEVR Process(TM), a noncyanide, environmentally friendly, gold-recovery technology, on legacy tailings material from the Montauban Project ( https://ibn.fm/mp0gE ). The technology is designed to enhance recovery rates and minimize environmental impact, an approach that is solidly aligned with Quebec's strong support for mining innovation and sustainability. It also positions the company to benefit from government grants for clean extraction and remediation.

Results of the testing indicate high gold-recovery potential using the CLEVR Process, with gold recovery of more than 90.9%, following an oxidation pretreatment process. The company noted that the results provide preliminary insights into the applicability of this technology at the Montauban Project. The company anticipates further studies to confirm economic feasibility.

"We don't just talk about sustainability; we aggressively pursue it," Kitchen noted. "ESGold is advancing a cleaner future for mining by collaborating with industry leaders and academic institutions to transform extraction technologies. Our initiatives aim to balance environmental stewardship with economic returns, setting a new standard for mining innovation."

Redefining the Future

ES Gold joins an array of forward-thinking companies in the mining space dedicated to proving that sustainability and shareholder performance are not mutually exclusive. These industry leaders are integrating environmental stewardship with strong financial policies, innovative technology and savvy business strategies to set a new standard for the mining sector.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) just announced that it has established its first industry AI Hub (https://ibn.fm/dlI4j). The company noted that the hub is located in Singapore and is designed "to accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption in the mining and resources sector." The company said the hub will "focus on solving BHP enterprise-wide challenges using AI technologies to improve safety and lift productivity. Once established . . . the hub of BHP AI specialists will look at further integration of data-driven decisions, intelligence and automation into the company's core operations."

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX), a sector-leading gold and copper producer, just released its 2024 sustainability report, which reinforces the company's strong position in the mining space "by driving economic growth, enabling social progress and protecting the environment" (https://ibn.fm/UDqBt). Titled "Beyond the Horizon," the report provides an overview of the company's transformation from its 2019 merger "to becoming a leader in responsible mining, underscoring its commitment to sustainability-driven growth, community empowerment and environmental stewardship, focused on long-term value creation and measurable outcomes."

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), a Canadia-based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of O3 Mining "pursuant to the amalgamation of O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle, making O3 Mining a wholly owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle" (https://ibn.fm/WnXO6). O3 Mining is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. Its principal asset is the Marban Alliance project, which the company has advanced over the last five years to the cusp of its next stage of development, with the expectation that the project will deliver long-term benefits to stakeholders (https://ibn.fm/MjpBs).

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM), one of the world's premier precious metals streaming company, was named to this year's Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list (https://ibn.fm/rAxxC). The list recognizes companies that are focused on responsible behavior and sustainable revenue generation. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to excellence in ESG practices both in our own offices and alongside our mining partners, who have a strong track record in responsible mining," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton president and CEO. "We have an incredible team at Wheaton and are advancing our work with mining partners to deliver the commodities our society needs."

As global demand for critical resources, particularly gold, continues to rise, the need for responsible, effective mining practices has never been greater. The companies that successfully balance sustainability with strong shareholder returns are not only meeting today's challenges—they're shaping the future of the industry.

