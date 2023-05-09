Next Glass Announces Launch of Premium Version of Untappd for Business

... we have now created the most robust food and drinks menu publishing tool available. Tweet this

"Since 2016, our team has proudly offered the most feature-rich and fastest beer menu publication platform on the market, which has saved our retail partners valuable time in keeping menus up-to-date for their customers," said Trace Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Next Glass. He continued, "Through our partnership with Wine-Searcher, we have now created the most robust food and drinks menu publishing tool available. In combining Untappd's beer database with Wine-Searcher's wine and spirits catalog, we now offer a platform that will allow bars, restaurants, taprooms, and other retailers to manage their entire drinks and food menus faster than with any other solution available on the market."

Jules Perry, CEO of Wine-Searcher added, "This partnership clearly demonstrates the benefit of leveraging the market leading breadth, depth and accuracy of our global wine and spirits data, and product content. We are excited by the market potential and the embrace the opportunity to work with and support this new initiative by Next Glass."

In addition to the ability to publish database-backed wine and spirits items to their drinks and food menus, Untappd for Business Premium also provides customers with other enhancements, including access to the powerful Untappd for Business API.

To celebrate the launch of Untappd for Business Premium, Next Glass is offering a free 7-day trial to all bars, restaurants, and other retail establishments at this link.

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including:

Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture

Retailers: Untappd for Business

Brewers: Ollie (brewery management platform)

For more information, please visit: www.NextGlass.co.

About Wine-Searcher

Enabling huge, market leading volumes of high-quality data transactions and content over 20 years has established Wine-Searcher as the pre-eminent global source of data for 'online, off-trade' wine & spirits pricing and availability. Everyday Wine-Searcher collects and aggregates online product lists from a global range of wine & spirits retailers, producers, and auction houses. The innovative combination of technology with expert in-house personnel is fundamental to Wine-Searcher's reputation for the long-term accuracy, reliability, and quality of its data.

For more information, please visit: www.wine-searcher.com

SOURCE Next Glass

For further information: Tyler Kairys, [email protected]