NEXT Environmental Inc. announces launch of new Biological Services Division

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - NEXT Environmental Inc. announces the official launch of its Biological Services Division, expanding the company's capabilities and strengthening its position as a full service environmental consulting partner for clients across Western Canada.

This new division provides biological and natural environment assessments that help clients assess site viability, manage risk, and ensure effective planning ahead of land acquisition or development.

The Biological Services Division is built to work seamlessly alongside NEXT Environmental's established contaminated sites and regulatory services, offering early feasibility insight on environmental and biological constraints that can impact development potential.

"We created this division because clients need answers earlier in the process," said Harm Gross, President, NEXT Environmental Inc. "Environmental and biological considerations are deeply connected. Bringing these services together under one roof gives clients a clearer picture of what is possible on their land, without the delays or confusion that come from working with multiple firms."

A Natural Extension of NEXT Environmental's One Stop Approach

NEXT Environmental has long been recognized for its industry leading speed, relationship driven service, and ability to simplify complex environmental requirements. The addition of the Biological Services Division reinforces this commitment by offering clients a more complete set of answers at the earliest stages of planning.

"Our clients rely on us to remove uncertainty," said Harm Gross, President, NEXT Environmental Inc. "Adding biological expertise strengthens our ability to deliver clear, practical guidance that supports development, protects natural environments, and keeps projects on track."

Supporting Sustainable Development Across Western Canada

The new division will serve all sectors currently supported by NEXT Environmental, including real estate development, industrial operations, transportation, logistics, institutional projects, government, and First Nations. With over nine thousand properties assessed across BC and Alberta, NEXT Environmental continues to expand its capabilities to meet the growing need for integrated environmental and biological planning as communities evolve and regulatory complexity increases.

About NEXT Environmental Inc.

NEXT Environmental Inc. is a fast moving, relationship driven environmental consulting firm known for its turnaround speed, business minded solutions, and clear communication. Founded on a commitment to clarity, reliability, and technical excellence, NEXT Environmental provides full spectrum environmental services for contaminated sites, redevelopment planning, environmental approvals, and natural environment assessments. The company serves clients throughout British Columbia and Alberta, helping them make confident decisions with trusted reporting, strategic insight, and a people first experience.

