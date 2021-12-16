Next.e.GO Mobile releases its "e.GO Connect" App at the same time it celebrates the 1000th battery electric vehicle rolling off the production line in Germany

- The app builds on e.GO's tech-first IOP digital architecture.

- The launch underscores company's commitment to make zero-emission mobility smarter and more connected.

- Release was contemporaneous to the successful production of the 1000th e.GO Life in Aachen micro-factory.

- Activation of customer vehicles has started and will be done in batches.