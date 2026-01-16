NEXT Canada appoints Jennifer Reynolds as CEO effective February 17, 2026

TORONTO , Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - NEXT Canada, the national non-profit organization dedicated to developing Canada's most ambitious founders, announced the appointment of Jennifer Reynolds as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17, 2026.

The announcement was made following NEXT Canada's AGM, marking the organization's 15th year of operation and a pivotal leadership transition as the organization enters its next decade.

Jennifer Reynolds brings a distinguished record spanning investment banking, capital markets, and not-for-profit leadership. She is widely respected for her strategic leadership, operational discipline, and deep understanding of the Canadian business and innovation ecosystem--capabilities that align with NEXT's mission to support founders at the most critical stages of their entrepreneurial journeys.

"Jennifer is a uniquely qualified leader for this moment in NEXT Canada's evolution," said Josh Domingues, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. "Her experience across capital markets, governance, and institution-building gives her an exceptional perspective on what it takes to build durable, high-impact organizations. Jennifer brings clarity, credibility, and a strong values-driven approach that aligns directly with NEXT Canada's mission to develop founders who will build globally competitive companies from Canada. We are thrilled to welcome her as CEO."

"I'm honoured to be appointed CEO of NEXT Canada," said Jennifer. "NEXT plays a critical role in Canada's innovation ecosystem by supporting founders at the moments that matter most. I'm inspired by the organization's mission, its remarkable alumni, and the strong foundation built by the board and leadership team. I look forward to working closely with the NEXT team, alumni, partners, and supporters to build on this momentum and help shape the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurial leaders."

Jennifer's appointment follows the planned retirement of Kyle Winters, who has served as CEO of NEXT Canada for the past five years. Under Kyle's leadership, NEXT Canada experienced significant growth in scale, alumni impact, and national prominence, culminating in a landmark 15th anniversary year.

"Kyle's leadership over the past five years has been transformative for NEXT Canada," said Reza Satchu, Founding Chairman. "He guided the organization through a period of extraordinary growth and maturity, strengthened our programs and community, and helped position NEXT for long-term success. We are deeply grateful for his commitment and stewardship."

Over the coming weeks, Jennifer will engage with NEXT Canada's stakeholders----as she begins her tenure and leads the organization into its next chapter.

