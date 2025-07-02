NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Makes Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

DALLAS, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT") today announced that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for an order (the "Order Sought") to cease to be a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan.

NXDT has made this application following the completion of the merger transaction with NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") that resulted in NXDT becoming a reporting issuer in Canada. If the OSC grants the Order Sought, NXDT will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada. As a result, NXDT will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

A decision by the OSC to permit NXDT to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada will not affect NXDT's listings on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") or its reporting obligations in the United States.

In this regard, Canadian resident securityholders will continue to have access to all financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents required to be filed publicly by NXDT under United States securities laws and the rules of the NYSE. Continuous disclosure documents of NXDT as required by United States securities laws and the rules of the NYSE are available at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/search-and-access, and on NXDT's website at https://nxdt.nexpoint.com. NXDT's securityholders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to securityholders in the United States in the same manner and at the same time as are required under the applicable securities laws of the United States.

About NXDT

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond NXDT's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect NXDT are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional factors that may affect NXDT's business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in NXDT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

By its nature, such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities in future periods of NXDT to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and neither NXDT, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking information, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Jesse Blair III

Executive Vice President, Head of Lodging

(833) 697–7523

