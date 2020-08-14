NEXOMON: EXTINCTION the Surprising New Monster Catching Game That's Storming the Charts

Coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 28, 2020!

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- In the world of Monster Catching videogames, there has been one series which has ruled them all for decades – but now, there's a surprising new challenger from publishers PQube Ltd and developers Vewo Interactive that has captured the charm of the genre's roots and the hearts of gamers worldwide.

NEXOMON: EXTINCTION goes back to the core of what has made this genre so beloved by millions of fans for over 20 years – exploration and monster catching in a vibrant and detailed world which can be enjoyed by video game fans young and old.

See NEXOMON: EXTINCTION in action with the latest trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PHUHp2z65c

NEXOMON: EXTINCTION FEATURES:

Explore a world teeming with Nexomon!

Trap, tame and battle 381 Nexomon from nine elemental types, with powerful evolutions.

Discover diverse regions in a vast open world.

From quaint villages to arid deserts and freezing tundra, explore a huge world and navigate challenging environments.

Battle Trainers and Tyrants

Create the perfect team of Nexomon and step up and take on would-be challengers and dangerous foes in beautifully animated battles.

An immersive world of Nexomon

Uncover secrets, stumble upon side quests and encounter a raft of eccentric characters and a genuine sense of humour.

Train hard to become the greatest

Training Nexomon will see them grow in power, while items, gadgets and upgrades allow players to customise their Nexomon, and themselves, to become powerful monster tamers.

Discover over 380 Nexomon today with the Nexopedia!

Learn about over 380 Nexomon – their designs, their evolutions, their powers and personalities.

https://pqube.co.uk/nexomon-extinction/category/nexopedia/

NEXOMON: EXTINCTION is set to take over the world on Aug. 28, 2020, for PC on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will be available with full English, French, German, Spanish and Italian in-game languages.

