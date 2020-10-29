NexJ Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Summary

$4.3M of revenue for the third quarter as compared to $4.0M in the third quarter of the previous year

of revenue for the third quarter as compared to in the third quarter of the previous year $900K in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the third quarter is a $2.2M improvement over $1.3M in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of the previous year

in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the third quarter is a improvement over in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of the previous year $539K of net income for the third quarter is a $2.3M improvement over $1.8M of net loss in the third quarter of the previous year

"Our continued focus on our key clients has delivered another quarter of stable revenue which is providing a solid foundation for building sustainable future growth," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO of NexJ Systems. "As we continue to release new and innovative modular digital assistants to drive incremental software license revenue we are encouraged that the financial services industry is continuing to invest in digital technology to drive higher quality relationships and improved client engagement."

NexJ Systems Inc.













Third Quarter Financial Results













(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)













(Unaudited)















Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 60

432

110

1,053 Professional services 2,078

1,279

5,721

4,640 Maintenance and support 2,197

2,313

6,772

6,972

4,335

4,024

12,603

12,665 Cost of revenue 958

1,290

3,161

5,014 Gross profit 3,377

2,734

9,442

7,651















Operating Expenses













Research and development 1,088

2,092

4,431

7,293 Sales and marketing 581

880

1,934

2,354 General and administrative 808

1,023

2,928

3,008

2,477

3,995

9,293

12,655















Adjusted EBITDA 900

(1,261)

149

(5,004)















Share-based payment expense 55

92

184

333 Depreciation and amortization 217

235

650

718 Deferred share unit expense -

225

275

225 Restructuring costs -

-

960

614 Income (loss) from operations 628

(1,813)

(1,920)

(6,894)















Foreign exchange loss (gain) 60

(40)

(74)

147 Finance income (2)

(21)

(45)

(97) Finance expense 31

36

101

112 Net income (loss) for the period 539

(1,788)

(1,902)

(7,056)

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the CRM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the CRM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (ii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iii) our dependence on key personnel and our compensation structure; (iv) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (v) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (vi) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (vii) market acceptance of our products and services; (viii) commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (ix) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; * competition in our industry; (xi) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiii) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xiv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xv) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvi) general economic conditions; (xvii) failure to manage our growth successfully; (xviii) failure to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; (xix) breach of our security measures and unauthorized access to data; (xx) employee retention and (xxi) litigation, including commercial, product liability, employment, class action and other litigation and claims.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 dated March 26, 2020, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,706

5,123 Accounts receivable 2,976

5,475 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,505

1,757 Total current assets 10,187

12,355







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 834

969 Right-of-use assets 1,316

1,747 Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Investments 267

260 Contract costs 64

136 Other assets 520

663 Total non-current assets 4,754

5,528







Total assets 14,941

17,883







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,857

1,969 Deferred revenue 4,765

6,550 Lease liability 955

715 Total current liabilities 8,577

9,234







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 109

117 Deferred revenue 218

281 Lease liability 1,324

2,045 Total non-current liabilities 1,651

2,443







Total liabilities 10,228

11,677







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 82,915

82,915 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 9,276

8,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2)

(9) Deficit (83,878)

(81,976) Total shareholders' equity 4,713

6,206







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 14,941

17,883

NexJ Systems Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 60

432

110

1,053 Professional services 2,078

1,279

5,721

4,640 Maintenance and support 2,197

2,313

6,772

6,972

4,335

4,024

12,603

12,665 Cost of revenue 966

1,310

3,190

5,080 Gross profit 3,369

2,714

9,413

7,585















Expenses:













Research and development 1,094

2,100

4,465

7,343 Sales and marketing 583

884

1,941

2,364 General and administrative 1,064

1,543

3,967

4,158 Restructuring costs -

-

960

614

2,741

4,527

11,333

14,479















Income (loss) from operations 628

(1,813)

(1,920)

(6,894)















Foreign exchange gain (loss) (60)

40

74

(147) Finance income 2

21

45

97 Finance expense (31)

(36)

(101)

(112)

(89)

25

18

(162)































Net income (loss) for the period 539

(1,788)

(1,902)

(7,056)















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (5)

3

7

(4) Income (loss) for the period













and comprehensive income (loss) 534

(1,785)

(1,895)

(7,060)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic and diluted 0.03

(0.09)

(0.09)

(0.34)















Weighted average number of common shares













outstanding, in thousands













Basic and diluted 21,108

20,557

20,817

20,540

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Net loss for the period (1,902)

(7,056) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 219

258 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 431

460 Changes in contract costs 72

162 Share-based payment expense 184

333 Deferred share unit expense 218

118 Finance income (45)

(97) Finance expense 101

112 Foreign exchange loss 90

42 Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable 2,499

2,590 Prepaid expenses and other assets 415

(505) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 880

(117) Deferred revenue (1,864)

135 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,298

(3,565)







Cash flows used in financing activities:





Repurchase of common shares -

(10) Costs of exercise of stock options -

(2) Payment of lease liability (completed contract) -

(12) Payment of lease liability (ongoing contract) (586)

(367) Net cash flows used in financing activities (586)

(391)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (84)

(103) Purchase of equity investments -

(269) Interest received 45

97 Net cash flows used in investing activities (39)

(275)







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (90)

(42)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 583

(4,273)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,123

10,951







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5,706

6,678







Supplemental cash flow information:





Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid -

18

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Matthew Bogart, 416-227-3708, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nexj.com

