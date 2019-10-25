NexJ Systems Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Summary

$4.0M of revenue for the third quarter as compared to $5.3M in the third quarter of the previous year

of revenue for the third quarter as compared to in the third quarter of the previous year $1.3M in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter as compared to $686K in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of the previous year

in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter as compared to in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of the previous year $1.8M of net loss for the third quarter as compared to $995K of net loss in the third quarter of the previous year

of net loss for the third quarter as compared to of net loss in the third quarter of the previous year Initiated review of strategic and financial alternatives to explore options to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value

"During the quarter we achieved significant product delivery milestones announcing availability of our new NexJ Nudge-AI product for intelligent investment recommendations and automated compliance as well as our next generation CRM for wealth management", said Paul O'Donnell, CEO, NexJ Systems Inc. "With early adoption by UBS and ENBD, and other large customers committed for 2020, our core recurring revenue will remain solid. In addition, we are excited by the positive feedback we have received from new prospects and are confident we will see pipeline traction in the coming quarter."

NexJ Systems Inc. Third Quarter Financial Results (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)







Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue $

$

$

$ License fees 391

615

950

1,717 Subscription fees 41

-

103

- Professional services 1,279

2,425

4,640

7,904 Maintenance and support 2,313

2,280

6,972

6,641

4,024

5,320

12,665

16,262 Cost of revenue 1,290

1,704

5,014

6,065 Gross profit 2,734

3,616

7,651

10,197















Operating Expenses













Research and development, net 2,092

2,321

7,293

6,840 Sales and marketing 880

788

2,354

2,661 General and administrative, net 1,023

1,193

3,008

3,840

3,995

4,302

12,655

13,341















Adjusted EBITDA (1,261)

(686)

(5,004)

(3,144)















Share-based payment expense 92

76

333

165 Depreciation and amortization 235

92

718

284 Lease-exit charges, net -

-

-

103 Deferred share unit expense 225

-

225

225 Restructuring costs -

-

614

331 Loss from operations (1,813)

(854)

(6,894)

(4,252)















Foreign exchange loss (gain) (40)

171

147

(239) Finance income (21)

(30)

(97)

(107) Finance expense 36

-

112

- Net loss (1,788)

(995)

(7,056)

(3,906)

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the CRM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the CRM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (ii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iii) our dependence on key personnel and our compensation structure; (iv) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (v) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (vi) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (vii) market acceptance of our products and services; (viii) commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (ix) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; * competition in our industry; (xi) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiii) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xiv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xv) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvi) global financial market conditions; (xvii) failure to manage our growth successfully; (xviii) failure to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; (xix) breach of our security measures and unauthorized access to data; (xx) employee retention and (xxi) litigation, including commercial, product liability, employment, class action and other litigation and claims.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 dated February 14, 2019, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 6,678

10,951 Accounts receivable 2,286

4,876 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,362

1,688 Total current assets 11,326

17,515







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 1,044

1,181 Right-of-use assets 2,075

- Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Investments 265

- Contract costs 152

227 Other assets 563

260 Total non-current assets 5,852

3,421







Total assets 17,178

20,936







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,326

2,689 Deferred revenue 4,921

4,786 Provisions -

51 Lease liabilities 692

12 Total current liabilities 7,939

7,538







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 140

- Provisions -

13 Lease liability 2,335

- Total non-current liabilities 2,475

13







Total liabilities 10,414

7,551







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 82,915

82,905 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 8,795

8,366 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4)

- Deficit (81,344)

(74,288) Total shareholders' equity 6,764

13,385







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 17,178

20,936

NexJ Systems Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive loss (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue $

$

$

$ License fees 391

615

950

1,717 Subscription fees 41

-

103

- Professional services 1,279

2,425

4,640

7,904 Maintenance and support 2,313

2,280

6,972

6,641

4,024

5,320

12,665

16,262 Cost of revenue 1,310

1,716

5,080

6,080 Gross profit 2,714

3,604

7,585

10,182















Expenses:













Research and development, net 2,100

2,332

7,343

6,861 Sales and marketing 884

790

2,364

2,665 General and administrative, net 1,543

1,336

4,158

4,577 Restructuring costs -

-

614

331

4,527

4,458

14,479

14,434















Loss from operations (1,813)

(854)

(6,894)

(4,252)















Foreign exchange gain (loss) 40

(171)

(147)

239 Finance income 21

30

97

107 Finance expense (36)

-

(112)

-

25

(141)

(162)

346































Net loss for the period (1,788)

(995)

(7,056)

(3,906)















Other comprehensive income:













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 3

-

(4)

- Comprehensive loss for the period (1,785)

(995)

(7,060)

(3,906)















Loss per share













Basic and diluted (0.09)

(0.05)

(0.34)

(0.19)















Weighted average number of common shares













outstanding, in thousands













Basic and diluted 20,557

20,586

20,540

20,551

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Net loss for the period (7,056)

(3,906) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment





and right-of-use assets 718

284 Amortization of contract costs 162

31 Share-based payment expense 333

165 Equity-settled deferred share unit expense 118

225 Finance income (97)

(107) Finance expense 112

- Foreign exchange gain (loss) 42

(20) Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable 2,590

374 Prepaid expenses and other assets (505)

321 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and provisions (117)

(329) Deferred revenue 135

378 Net cash flows used in operating activities (3,565)

(2,584)







Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:





Proceeds from repayment of share purchase loans -

24 Repurchase of common shares (10)

(117) Costs of exercise of stock options (2)

(26) Costs of exercise of deferred share units -

(205) Payment of finance lease liability (completed contract) (12)

(111) Payment of finance lease liability (ongoing contract) (367)

- Net cash flows used in financing activities (391)

(435)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (103)

(75) Purchase of equity investments (269)

- Interest received 97

106 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (275)

31







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (42)

20







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,273)

(2,968)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,951

14,784







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 6,678

11,816







Supplemental cash flow information:





Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid 18

76

For further information: Media Contact: Matthew Bogart, 416-227-3708, matthew.bogart@nexj.com

