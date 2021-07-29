NexJ Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

First Quarter Summary

$3.8M of revenue for the second quarter as compared to $4.3M in the second quarter of the previous year

of revenue for the second quarter as compared to in the second quarter of the previous year $130K in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the second quarter as compared to $582K in the second quarter of the previous year

in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the second quarter as compared to in the second quarter of the previous year $179K of net loss for the second quarter as compared to $1.2M of net loss in the second quarter of the previous year

of net loss for the second quarter as compared to of net loss in the second quarter of the previous year Generated new subscription license revenue from our relationship with a leading US brokerage firm by delivering new technology that seamlessly supports multiple deployment options including public, private and hybrid clouds

Delivered our new reporting and dashboarding platform to a multi-national European headquartered wealth management firm

Entered the rapidly expanding RIA market through our eco-system partnership, driving more new customers onto our cloud service adding to our subscription license revenue in the past three months

Building on our partnership with IBM, our products were released on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, designed to help address financial services institutions regulatory compliance, security and resiliency requirements

"New client acquisition and the shifting revenue mix to new subscription-based product revenue within our client base and our partner ecosystem is contributing towards higher recurring revenue," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO of NexJ, "The journey we began in 2019 is beginning to have a positive impact and while our recognized revenue is lower than last year at this time our subscription license revenue and software contract backlog continues to grow."

NexJ Systems Inc.















Second Quarter Financial Results















(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)















(Unaudited)



















Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenue

$

$

$

$ License and subscription fees

395

26

438

50 Professional services

1,258

1,972

3,058

3,643 Maintenance and support

2,113

2,289

4,206

4,575



3,766

4,287

7,702

8,268 Cost of revenue

894

872

1,957

2,203 Gross profit

2,872

3,415

5,745

6,065

















Operating Expenses















Research and development

1,486

1,341

2,881

3,343 Sales and marketing

517

566

1,082

1,353 General and administrative

739

926

1,556

2,120



2,742

2,833

5,519

6,816

















Adjusted EBITDA

130

582

226

(751)

















Share-based payment expense

17

58

54

129 Depreciation and amortization

224

222

442

433 Deferred share unit expense

-

275

-

275 Restructuring costs

-

960

-

960 Loss from operations

(111)

(933)

(270)

(2,548)

















Foreign exchange loss (gain)

50

239

150

(134) Finance income

(6)

(19)

(9)

(43) Finance expense

24

34

51

70 Net loss for the period

(179)

(1,187)

(462)

(2,441)

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the CRM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the CRM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (ii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iii) our dependence on key personnel and our compensation structure; (iv) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (v) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (vi) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (vii) market acceptance of our products and services; (viii) commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (ix) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; * competition in our industry; (xi) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiii) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xiv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xv) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvi) general economic conditions; (xvii) failure to manage our growth successfully; (xviii) failure to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; (xix) breach of our security measures and unauthorized access to data; (xx) employee retention and (xxi) litigation, including commercial, product liability, employment, class action and other litigation and claims.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated February 18, 2021, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 6,378

5,426 Accounts receivable 898

3,546 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,034

1,320 Total current assets 8,310

10,292







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 692

768 Right-of-use assets 1,170

1,280 Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Investments 248

255 Contract costs 70

51 Other assets 333

403 Total non-current assets 4,266

4,510







Total assets 12,576

14,802







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,860

1,874 Deferred revenue 4,231

5,374 Lease liabilities 1,095

967 Total current liabilities 7,186

8,215







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 77

101 Deferred revenue -

346 Lease liabilities 666

1,078 Total non-current liabilities 743

1,525







Total liabilities 7,929

9,740







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 83,471

83,471 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 8,718

8,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21)

(14) Deficit (83,923)

(83,461) Total shareholders' equity 4,647

5,062







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,576

14,802

NexJ Systems Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 395

26

438

50 Professional services 1,258

1,972

3,058

3,643 Maintenance and support 2,113

2,289

4,206

4,575

3,766

4,287

7,702

8,268 Cost of revenue 887

877

1,955

2,224 Gross profit 2,879

3,410

5,747

6,044















Expenses:













Research and development 1,492

1,353

2,895

3,371 Sales and marketing 518

568

1,084

1,358 General and administrative 980

1,462

2,038

2,903 Restructuring costs -

960

-

960

2,990

4,343

6,017

8,592















Loss from operations (111)

(933)

(270)

(2,548)















Foreign exchange gain (loss) (50)

(239)

(150)

134 Finance income 6

19

9

43 Finance expense (24)

(34)

(51)

(70)

(68)

(254)

(192)

107































Net loss for the period (179)

(1,187)

(462)

(2,441)















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (4)

(12)

(7)

12 Loss for the period and comprehensive loss (183)

(1,199)

(469)

(2,429)















Loss per share













Basic and diluted (0.01)

(0.06)

(0.02)

(0.12)















Weighted average number of common shares













outstanding, in thousands













Basic and diluted 21,055

20,664

21,055

20,670

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Loss for the period (462)

(2,441) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 108

148 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 334

285 Changes in contract costs (19)

61 Share-based payment expense 54

129 Deferred share unit expense -

218 Finance income (9)

(43) Finance expense 51

70 Foreign exchange loss 81

31 Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable 2,648

4,448 Prepaid expenses and other assets 362

21 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (38)

1,107 Deferred revenue (1,494)

(1,146) Net cash flows from operating activities 1,616

2,888







Cash flows used in financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (557)

(323) Interest paid (3)

- Net cash flows used in financing activities (560)

(323)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (32)

(84) Interest received 9

43 Net cash flows used in investing activities (23)

(41)







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (81)

(31)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 952

2,493







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,426

5,123







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 6,378

7,616

