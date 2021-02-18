NexJ Systems Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Summary

$4.2M of revenue for the fourth quarter as compared to $4.6M in the fourth quarter of the previous year





of revenue for the fourth quarter as compared to in the fourth quarter of the previous year $836K in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the fourth quarter is a $1.0M improvement over $164K in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of the previous year





in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the fourth quarter is a improvement over in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of the previous year $417K of net income for the fourth quarter is a $1.0M improvement over $632K of net loss in the fourth quarter of the previous year





of net income for the fourth quarter is a improvement over of net loss in the fourth quarter of the previous year $16.9M in revenue for the year as compared to $17.2M in the previous year





in revenue for the year as compared to in the previous year $985K in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the year is a $6.2M improvement over Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.2M in the previous year





in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the year is a improvement over Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the previous year $1.5M in net loss for the year is a $6.2M improvement over $7.7M of net loss in the previous year

"Despite the many challenges faced by the business community throughout 2020 resulting from the global pandemic, we are pleased with our improving quarterly results and the continued support of our customers," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO. "Our continued investments in AI-driven advisor and relationship manager tools that deliver hyper-personalization at scale to improve client acquisition, engagement and retention are completely aligned with current market demands. In support of our go-to-market efforts to maximize this opportunity, we have established a partnership with a highly-specialized firm with deep domain knowledge and a strong network in financial services which we expect will have a positive contribution to subscription license revenue in 2021."

NexJ Systems Inc.















Fourth Quarter Financial Results















(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)















(Unaudited)



















Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue

$

$

$

$ License and subscription fees

46

399

156

1,452 Professional services

2,058

1,860

7,779

6,500 Maintenance and support

2,143

2,304

8,915

9,276



4,247

4,563

16,850

17,228 Cost of revenue

921

1,185

4,082

6,199 Gross profit

3,326

3,378

12,768

11,029

















Operating Expenses















Research and development

1,082

1,813

5,513

9,106 Sales and marketing

610

822

2,544

3,176 General and administrative

798

907

3,726

3,915



2,490

3,542

11,783

16,197

















Adjusted EBITDA

836

(164)

985

(5,168)

















Share-based payment expense

(20)

79

164

412 Depreciation and amortization

212

230

862

948 Deferred share unit expense

-

-

275

225 Restructuring costs

(36)

-

924

614 Income (loss) from operations

680

(473)

(1,240)

(7,367)

















Foreign exchange loss

222

149

148

296 Finance income

(2)

(23)

(47)

(120) Finance expense

43

33

144

145 Net income (loss)

417

(632)

(1,485)

(7,688)

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the CRM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the CRM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (ii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iii) our dependence on key personnel and our compensation structure; (iv) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (v) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (vi) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (vii) market acceptance of our products and services; (viii) commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (ix) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; * competition in our industry; (xi) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiii) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xiv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xv) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvi) general economic conditions; (xvii) failure to manage our growth successfully; (xviii) failure to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; (xix) breach of our security measures and unauthorized access to data; (xx) employee retention and (xxi) litigation, including commercial, product liability, employment, class action and other litigation and claims.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated February 18, 2021, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc.





Statements of Financial Position





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,426

5,123 Accounts receivable 3,546

5,475 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,320

1,757 Total current assets 10,292

12,355







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 768

969 Right-of-use assets 1,280

1,747 Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Investments 255

260 Contract costs 51

136 Other assets 403

663 Total non-current assets 4,510

5,528







Total assets 14,802

17,883







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,874

1,969 Deferred revenue 5,374

6,550 Lease liability 967

715 Total current liabilities 8,215

9,234







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 101

117 Deferred revenue 346

281 Lease liability 1,078

2,045 Total non-current liabilities 1,525

2,443







Total liabilities 9,740

11,677







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 83,471

82,915 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 8,664

8,874 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14)

(9) Deficit (83,461)

(81,976) Total shareholders' equity 5,062

6,206







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 14,802

17,883

NexJ Systems Inc.













Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)













(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)













(Unaudited)































Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 46

399

156

1,452 Professional services 2,058

1,860

7,779

6,500 Maintenance and support 2,143

2,304

8,915

9,276

4,247

4,563

16,850

17,228 Cost of revenue 926

1,201

4,116

6,281 Gross profit 3,321

3,362

12,734

10,947















Expenses:













Research and development 1,091

1,828

5,556

9,171 Sales and marketing 610

824

2,551

3,188 General and administrative 976

1,183

4,943

5,341 Restructuring costs (36)

-

924

614

2,641

3,835

13,974

18,314















Income (loss) from operations 680

(473)

(1,240)

(7,367)















Foreign exchange loss (222)

(149)

(148)

(296) Finance income 2

23

47

120 Finance expense (43)

(33)

(144)

(145)

(263)

(159)

(245)

(321)































Income (loss) for the year 417

(632)

(1,485)

(7,688)















Other comprehensive loss:













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Unrealized loss on equity securities (11)

(5)

(5)

(9) Income (loss) for the year













and comprehensive income (loss) 406

(637)

(1,490)

(7,697)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic and diluted 0.02

(0.03)

(0.07)

(0.37)















Weighted average number of common shares













outstanding, in thousands













Basic and diluted 21,100

20,677

20,888

20,575

NexJ Systems Inc.





Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Year ended

Year ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Loss for the year (1,485)

(7,688) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 284

334 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 578

614 Changes in contract costs 85

211 Share-based payment expense 164

412 Deferred share unit expense 218

118 Finance income (47)

(120) Finance expense 144

145 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 214

(100) Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable 1,929

(599) Prepaid expenses and other assets 598

149 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and provisions (111)

(349) Deferred revenue (1,132)

2,045 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,439

(4,828)







Cash flows used in financing activities:





Repurchase of common shares -

(10) Costs of exercise of stock options -

(2) Costs of exercise of deferred share units (36)

- Payment of lease liability (completed contract) -

(12) Payment of lease liability (ongoing contract) (850)

(805) Net cash flows used in financing activities (886)

(829)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (83)

(122) Purchase of equity investments -

(269) Interest received 47

120 Net cash flows used in investing activities (36)

(271)







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (214)

100







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 303

(5,828)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,123

10,951







Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 5,426

5,123

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Matthew Bogart, 416-227-3708, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nexj.com

