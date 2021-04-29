NexJ Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Summary

$3.93M of revenue for the first quarter as compared to $3.98M in the first quarter of the previous year

of revenue for the first quarter as compared to in the first quarter of the previous year $96K in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the first quarter is a $1.43M improvement over Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.33M in the previous year

in Adjusted EBITDA profit for the first quarter is a improvement over Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the previous year $283K of net loss for the first quarter is a $971K improvement over $1.25M of net loss in the first quarter of the previous year

of net loss for the first quarter is a improvement over of net loss in the first quarter of the previous year Cash balance increased by $2.5M to $7.9M at the end of the quarter

to at the end of the quarter Established three strategic partnerships:

AdvisorStream to deliver our Inform product that enables hyper-personalized content to drive improved client acquisition, engagement and retention resulting in greater share of wallet. Click here for more information

Bill Good Marketing as a reseller of NexJ's cloud-based CRM for wealth management creating opportunities for firms of all sizes to take advantage of our deep vertical product functionality to achieve their growth objectives. Click here for more information



Sand Hill East LLC, to identify incremental sales opportunities and leverage their business development capabilities in the financial services market to drive revenue acceleration. Click here for more information

"Many of the world's most recognized financial services firms continue to benefit from our solutions. This underpins our ability to generate revenue as we commercialize new products," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO of NexJ Systems. "We remain committed to expanding our go-to-market initiatives, as evidenced by our new partnerships, and our expectation is that these new initiatives will contribute to our goal of increasing our subscription license revenue this year and beyond."

NexJ Systems Inc. First Quarter Financial Results (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)







Quarter ended

Quarter ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020







Revenue $

$ License and subscription fees 43

24 Professional services 1,800

1,671 Maintenance and support 2,093

2,286

3,936

3,981 Cost of revenue 1,063

1,331 Gross profit 2,873

2,650







Operating Expenses





Research and development 1,395

2,002 Sales and marketing 565

787 General and administrative 817

1,194

2,777

3,983







Adjusted EBITDA 96

(1,333)







Share-based payment expense 37

71 Depreciation and amortization 218

211 Loss from operations (159)

(1,615)







Foreign exchange loss (gain) 100

(373) Finance income (3)

(24) Finance expense 27

36 Net Loss (283)

(1,254)

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the CRM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the CRM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (ii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iii) our dependence on key personnel and our compensation structure; (iv) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (v) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (vi) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (vii) market acceptance of our products and services; (viii) commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (ix) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; * competition in our industry; (xi) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiii) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xiv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xv) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvi) general economic conditions; (xvii) failure to manage our growth successfully; (xviii) failure to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; (xix) breach of our security measures and unauthorized access to data; (xx) employee retention and (xxi) litigation, including commercial, product liability, employment, class action and other litigation and claims.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated February 18, 2021, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)









March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 7,945

5,426 Accounts receivable 1,088

3,546 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,370

1,320 Total current assets 10,403

10,292







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 744

768 Right-of-use assets 1,342

1,280 Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Investments 252

255 Contract costs 43

51 Other assets 368

403 Total non-current assets 4,502

4,510







Total assets 14,905

14,802







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,813

1,874 Deferred revenue 6,184

5,374 Lease liabilities 1,067

967 Total current liabilities 9,064

8,215







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 76

101 Deferred revenue -

346 Lease liabilities 952

1,078 Total non-current liabilities 1,028

1,525







Total liabilities 10,092

9,740







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 83,471

83,471 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 8,701

8,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17)

(14) Deficit (83,744)

(83,461) Total shareholders' equity 4,813

5,062







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 14,905

14,802

NexJ Systems Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Quarter ended

Quarter ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020







Revenue $

$ License and subscription fees 43

24 Professional services 1,800

1,671 Maintenance and support 2,093

2,286

3,936

3,981 Cost of revenue 1,068

1,347 Gross profit 2,868

2,634







Expenses:





Research and development 1,403

2,018 Sales and marketing 566

790 General and administrative 1,058

1,441

3,027

4,249







Loss from operations (159)

(1,615)







Foreign exchange gain (loss) (100)

373 Finance income 3

24 Finance expense (27)

(36)

(124)

361















Loss for the period (283)

(1,254)







Other comprehensive income (loss):





Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:





Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (3)

24 Loss for the period





and comprehensive loss (286)

(1,230)







Loss per share





Basic and diluted (0.01)

(0.06)







Weighted average number of common shares





outstanding, in thousands





Basic and diluted 21,055

20,677

NexJ Systems Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)









Quarter ended

Quarter ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Loss for the period (283)

(1,254) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 56

72 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 162

139 Changes in contract costs 8

31 Share-based payment expense 37

71 Finance income (3)

(24) Finance expense 27

36 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 54

(102) Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable 2,458

4,483 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13)

(68) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (117)

(26) Deferred revenue 461

739 Net cash flows from operating activities 2,847

4,097







Cash flows used in financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (276)

(60) Interest paid (1)

- Net cash flows used in financing activities (277)

(60)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment -

(71) Interest received 3

24 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 3

(47)







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (54)

102







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,519

4,092







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,426

5,123







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 7,945

9,215







Supplemental cash flow information:





Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid 32

1

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Matthew Bogart, 416-227-3708, [email protected]

