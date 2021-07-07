NexJ Systems Expands Relationship with Leading US Brokerage Firm

New Subscription License Agreement Supports Multiple Cloud Deployment Options

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced a new subscription license agreement with a leading US Brokerage firm resulting from a new product designed and developed specifically for the wealth management market.

Delivering improvements in user experience and performance, this new enabling technology offers further key benefits derived from an enhanced ability to introduce business functionality with greater agility and streamline the process of integrating products across the wealth management eco-system. In addition, the new platform technology futureproofs NexJ Systems' prospects and clients by seamlessly supporting multiple deployment options including public, private and hybrid clouds.

"The roster of wealth managers NexJ is proud to serve represents a number of high-profile brand names. We achieved this by offering state of the art technology that delivers real business value. We feel privileged to work with our clients to continually introduce new products to further their goals and business needs," said Rick Broley, Chief Operating Officer.

The business transformation that was started in mid-2019 has led to the introduction of several new products including the Nudge-AI suite of products; Inform, Engage and Insights, as well as complementary modular products to enhance the deeper vertical cloud CRM solutions that that can now be deployed more cost-effectively. Introducing these new subscription-based offerings to market will deliver predictable software license revenue now and into the future.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Matthew Bogart, Vice President, Marketing, NexJ Systems Inc., Tel. +1 416-227-3708, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.nexj.com/

