NexJ Systems Announces Completion of Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. ("NexJ" or the "Company") (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announced today the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NexJ by N. Harris Computer Corporation ("NHC" or "Harris").

Delisting of the NexJ shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange is expected to occur shortly, and NexJ will apply to all applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities to cease to be a reporting issuer.

INFOR Financial Inc provided a fairness opinion to the independent committee of the board of directors of NexJ. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as counsel to NexJ. Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as counsel to Harris.

NexJ is focused on improving the advisor and relationship manager experience and optimizing our clients' engagement with their customers. We are innovators who build and implement software that aggregates data from front, middle, and back-office and presents it in an intuitive, user-friendly, configurable user experience, enabling the advisor/relationship manager to deliver real-time information to manage their client engagement more efficiently.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Our award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare sectors to operate over 180 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Matthew Bogart, Head of Sales and Marketing, NexJ Systems Inc., Tel. +1 416-227-3708, Email: [email protected]