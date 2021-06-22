NexJ CRM Products are Now Available on IBM Cloud for Financial Services

NexJ's customer engagement products, combined with the critical underpinnings of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, deliver powerful business functionality in a secure cloud environment. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services addresses key requirements related to regulatory compliance, security, resiliency, and enables financial institutions to securely migrate sensitive operations to the cloud and transact with technology vendors like NexJ.

"NexJ's go-to-market strategy aligns with IBM's vision to build a growing ecosystem that supports the diverse needs of the financial services market," said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing, NexJ Systems Inc. "After collaborating with IBM to enable a private cloud solution years ago, expanding our offering to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services is a natural forward progression that delivers further value to our customers."

"Our growing ecosystem of partners that collaborate on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services enables customers to unlock the benefits of an industry-specific cloud for highly-related industries," said Brendan Kinkade, Vice President, Technology and Hybrid Cloud Partnerships, IBM. "We're de-risking the supply chain to help financial institutions leverage hybrid cloud strategies and host mission-critical workloads with confidence while adhering to stringent security and compliance regulations."

NexJ is part of IBM's partner ecosystem collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help partners accelerate transactions with financial services institutions. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help address financial services institutions requirements for their regulatory compliance, security and resiliency. IBM's partner ecosystem is fueling its hybrid cloud platform by accelerating cloud adoption to drive client digital transformation.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Matthew Bogart, Vice President, Marketing, NexJ Systems Inc., Tel. +1 416-227-3708, Email: [email protected]

