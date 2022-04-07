NEXE Receives Initial Purchase Order from Purity Life Health Products LP

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc . ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials science and advanced manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received an initial order of XOMA Superfoods from Canada's leading distributor of natural health products, Purity Life Health Products LP ("Purity").

"We are excited to be working with Purity, a leader in the personal health and wellness space," said Ash Guglani, President and Director of NEXE. "As an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians, Purity is the perfect distributor for our line of XOMA Superfoods products, a curated collection of functional superfood beverages. This order is just the beginning; thanks to this distribution channel, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at thousands of retail locations across Canada."

Purity has been supplying Canada with high quality natural healthy living products for nearly 40 years. From their distribution hubs in western and eastern Canada, Purity supplies over 7,000 stores, making them the largest distributor of supplements and health and beauty products in the country. Purity supplies all the major retailers in Canada, including Whole Foods, Loblaws, and Sobeys, and has been a major factor in the success of many household natural health product brands.

The XOMA Superfoods family of functional beverage products include Cocoa Keto, MCT Coffee, Keto Coffee, Matcha Latte, and Turmeric Latte. XOMA Superfoods is compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems and is packaged in the fully-compostable and proprietary NEXE Pod, which means that you don't have to choose between doing what's right for your body and what's right for the planet.

"This order represents only the latest step in our ongoing sales strategy," said Guglani. "Between our existing brick and mortar and online sales channels, and the market access that Purity gives us, we look forward to XOMA Superfoods becoming the product of choice for the health and environmentally-conscious consumer."

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality functional superfood beverages, packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully-compostable,health plant-based pods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over six years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: http://nexeinnovations.com/

For further information: Ash Guglani, President and Director, Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations at 604-359-4731, or visit: nexeinnovations.com