NEXE Launches XOMA Superfoods KETO Coffee

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that its signature consumer product line, XOMA Superfoods, has launched its XOMA Keto micro-ground coffee pods, now available at xomasuperfoods.com.

XOMA Superfoods is NEXE's in-house superfoods brand. XOMA's new Keto micro-ground coffee is a rich and energizing beverage made with quality fats from cocoa butter and MCT oil. Customers can enjoy their morning cup of coffee as part of a ketogenic diet, fasting regimen or part of a healthy lifestyle.

"Our line of premium superfood coffees are conveniently packaged in our single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based NEXE pods, which are compatible with Keurig single-serve brewing systems," said Marc Bains, brand manager for XOMA Superfoods. "Our lives are busier than ever, and we created these pods because we believe that it is possible to create products that are both convenient and sustainable."

NEXE's pod materials meet international standards for compostability, validated by researchers at The University of British Columbia (UBC), as well as by the Municipal Composting Facility in Surrey, BC.

The XOMA eCommerce store was launched three weeks ago on April 6th, and also features XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT, and Mindful Mushroom Coffee.

"Both our MCT and mushroom coffees have been in high demand from customers, and we are excited to add our new Keto coffee to the lineup," added Bains. "In less than one month, we have successfully added three SKUs to our XOMA Superfoods lineup and look forward to introducing additional SKUs. We are on a mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality, great-tasting superfoods that support the health of our customers and the health of the planet."

The global ketogenic diet market size was valued at USD 9.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to ReportLinker.com.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $64M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, increase production capacity, demand and/or sales of its products, create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

