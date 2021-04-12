NEXE Innovations to Participate in Global Chinese Financial Forum on April 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NEXE Innovations Inc (TSXV: NEXE) (OTCQX: NEXNF) (the "Company" or "NEXE") announced today that Ash Guglani, President, will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 11:40 AM PST (12:40 AM MT).

EVENT: Global Chinese Financial Forum, Investing in Innovation



DATE: Thursday, April 15, 2021



TIME: 11:40 AM PST (12:40 PM MT)



REGISTER: https://gcff-apr-2021.eventbrite.ca/?aff=NAI500EventEng

GCFF is the largest conference that caters to the Chinese investment community in North America. Hosted by NAI Interactive Ltd., the bilingual online event will feature public and private company investment opportunities and will be broadcast in English and Mandarin Chinese.

The conference is virtual, with no cost or restrictions to attend. For more information on GCFF, please visit https://nai500.com/events/ or contact NEXE's IR team: Ash Guglani, President and director or Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations at 604-359-4731.

An archived link to the presentation will be made available approximately one week after the live event under the investors section of NEXE's website at: https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

xoma.ca

instagram.com/xomasuperfoods/

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $30M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

For further information: For additional information, please contact: Ash Guglani, President and director, Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations at 604-359-4731, or visit: nexeinnovations.com

