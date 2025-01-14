NEXE Innovations Completes Delivery of Previously Announced Purchase Order to ecoBeans Coffee

ecoBeans continues to experience positive response to its recent launch, and is focused on growing its support from retail and office coffee services (OCS) distribution channels

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its delivery to ecoBeans Coffee Inc. ("ecoBeans"). This delivery is related to the previously announced purchase order from December 11, 2024 (NEXE Innovations Receives Second Purchase Order From ecoBeans Coffee).

"It's incredible to see the positive reception and how ecoBeans Coffee is connecting with people, not just in offices but in their homes, as employees share it with their families and friends," stated Alina Gogoescu, Founder of ecoBeans, "This overwhelming positive response highlights the quality of our coffee, and we're grateful to NEXE Innovations for supporting our efforts to deliver a sustainable and enjoyable coffee experience."

To explore ecoBeans Official Website: Visit Here

ecoBeans is committed to more than providing an exceptional coffee experience—it's about fostering a connection with the earth, encouraging mindful living, and inspiring sustainability. Their retail products are available at all Nature's Fare Markets, select Save-On-Foods locations, and through their e-commerce platform (http://www.ecobeans.coffee). For the office coffee service market, ecoBeans products are distributed directly to businesses by Thirst First Refreshments Inc., an office coffee supplier in British Columbia. ecoBeans is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

