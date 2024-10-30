NEXE Innovations Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three-month period ended August 31, 2024 ("Q1 2025").

NEXE has been working with several customers and expects larger-scale customer production to be on the horizon. The revenues resulting from these contracts are expected to start in Q2 2025. We expect a solid growth rate in revenues in fiscal 2025.

"With our proprietary fully compostable resin, technology, and on-shored facility, we believe we are redefining what's possible. Larger-scale customer production is on the horizon, and in our view, we are positioned to drive transformative growth in the sustainable manufacturing space across different products and industries," stated Ash Guglani, President and Co-founder of NEXE.

Over the last two years, NEXE has invested in developing a compostable solution and strategically invested in onshoring and building a vertically integrated manufacturing facility. This investment has resulted in a cost-competitive product with plastic and aluminum pods. Onshoring and building a vertically integrated facility has several benefits, including protecting our IP and trade secrets, quality control, minimizing error rates, and economies of scale. Another key strategic benefit is our in-house tooling shop, which we expect will ensure minimal machine downtimes and the ability to build prototypes and molds faster. We believe this in-house capability will allow us to enter new markets quickly.

As we implemented our new business model and fully onshored strategy, the team was disciplined in maintaining a strong financial position and keeping costs minimal. We believe the fundamentals for the business remain strong and have a strong financial position to execute the business plan, particularly:

NEXE has a strong cash position to execute its strategy and work with large-scale coffee companies. At the end of Q1 2025, our total cash position is $15.6 million (including GICs and term deposits).

At the end of Q1 2025, our total cash position is (including GICs and term deposits). NEXE has minimal debt. The current debt outstanding is $0.6 million , related to a government loan. NEXE's commitments at the end of the quarter were $1.8 million , with minimal capex expected over the next two years.

Q1 2025 Results:

During the three months ended August 31, 2024, the Company had a net income of $2,292,733 or $0.024 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,040,355 or $0.021 per share for the comparable period last year. The change from net loss to net income was predominantly a result of the following:

The Company owned property in Surrey, BC , Canada , sold on July 30, 2024 , for gross proceeds of $5,700,000 million , resulting in a gain-on-sale of $3,848,348 less-cost-to-sell of $147,794 resulting in a net gain of $3,700,554 .

, , sold on , for gross proceeds of , resulting in a gain-on-sale of less-cost-to-sell of resulting in a net gain of . Revenue was $3,147 ( August 31, 2023 – $87,702 ), and cost of goods sold was $11,425 ( August 31, 2023 – $188,087 ). The cost of goods included non-cash expenses, such as production machinery and equipment depreciation.

( – ), and cost of goods sold was ( – ). The cost of goods included non-cash expenses, such as production machinery and equipment depreciation. Selling, General, and Administrative expenses decreased to $757,754 ( August 31, 2024 - $1,065,030 ) due to lower consulting fees, advertising and marketing, and compensation. The Company benefited from consolidating operations to the Windsor facility. The management team continues to maintain a disciplined approach to allocating resources.

( - ) due to lower consulting fees, advertising and marketing, and compensation. The Company benefited from consolidating operations to the facility. The management team continues to maintain a disciplined approach to allocating resources. A non-cash share-based compensation expense decreased to $135,524 ( August 31, 2023 - $250,972 ) for stock options granted to directors, officers, and employees.

( - ) for stock options granted to directors, officers, and employees. Interest and accretion expense decreased to $34,114 ( August 31, 2023 - $51,277 ) due to declining government loan balances and the lease liability elimination.

( - ) due to declining government loan balances and the lease liability elimination. Interest income increased to $157,000 ( August 31, 2023 - $133,564 ) primarily from the GIC deposits.

( - ) primarily from the GIC deposits. Depreciation increased to $519,700 ( August 31, 2023 - $391,852 ) due to additional equipment purchased and assets becoming available for use that were not previously depreciated.

( - ) due to additional equipment purchased and assets becoming available for use that were not previously depreciated. Research and development expenses decreased to $116,712 ( August 31, 2023 ‐ $310,375 ). The Company will continue to invest in R&D to develop new products, technology, and formulations.

The Company's Q1 2025 financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on NEXE's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.nexeinnovations.com .

We also wanted to provide an update on our previously announced investor relations arrangements. From our strong cash position and working capital, we will be paying the fees associated with our investor relations arrangements with Clarkham Capital Ltd., Torque Capital Partners (SmallCapInvestor), Proactive Investors North American Inc. and Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. We also wanted to confirm that Chris Kaplan will be providing the market-making services pursuant to our market-making agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. We discussed the details of these arrangements in our corporate update news release issued on October 18, 2024.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

