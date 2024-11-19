NEXE Innovations Announces Appointment of Strategic Advisor - Tom Hoyne, a Seasoned Coffee and Food Manufacturing Executive

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Hoyne as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Hoyne has over 35 years of food operations and manufacturing experience. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Coffee and Quality at Kicking Horse Coffee, where he dedicated 20 years to managing quality and food safety systems, sourcing green coffee, overseeing roasting operations, and refining coffee processing. He continued in this role after Lavazza acquired 80% of Kicking Horse Coffee for approximately $215 million. We believe Mr. Hoyne will provide invaluable advice and expertise to NEXE Innovations as it scales its operations for the coffee segment. Mr. Hoyne's experience in the coffee space and his experience as an entrepreneur in the manufacturing industry will be a significant value add to the existing NEXE team.

"I have known NEXE since its inception and genuinely believe in their product. They have developed a competitive product that targets the single-serve plastic pod sustainability concerns," stated Tom Hoyne, "This is a much-needed solution for a growing part of the coffee market. I look forward to working with the NEXE team".

"Tom Hoyne will provide strategic guidance across multiple facets of our operations. His expertise in the coffee industry and managing food operations will be a tremendous asset as we hit production milestones and expand our operations to serve larger customers," stated Ash Guglani.

NEXE will be attending the Corporate Growth Conference (https://www.wastetodayevents.com/) November 20-21, 2024, Chicago, Illinois

NEXE Innovations will be attending the Corporate Growth Conference produced by Waste Today. The conference is designed for operators and investors across the environmental services industry. As NEXE continues to build out its BPI-certified compostable coffee pod segment and operations, we are also exploring the next steps that best align with our proprietary compostable materials R&D strategy and additional markets to target. To learn more and to meet in person at the conference, contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

Office +1-604-359-4725

Mobile +1-604-359-4742

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

Office +1-604-359-4725

Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect the Company's long-term growth and development plans. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.