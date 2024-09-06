Nexe Innovation Confirms that Management is Unaware of Any Material Changes

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - At the request of CIRO, Nexe Innovations ("Nexe" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Nexe Innovations is a vertically integrated compostable solutions manufacturing company based in Windsor, Ontario. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic that is compatible with leading single-serve coffee machines.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ash Guglani, President & Director, [email protected]; For investor relations contact: Kam Mangat, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, [email protected], Office +1-604-359-4725, Mobile +1-604-359-4742