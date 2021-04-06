NEXE Announces Xoma Superfoods eCommerce Store Now Live

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it is today launching its highly anticipated Xoma Superfoods eCommerce store.

Xoma Superfoods is NEXE's in-house coffee and superfoods brand, launching with a line of high-quality coffees packaged exclusively in single serve, fully compostable, plant-based NEXE pods. XOMA capsules work in Keurig single-serve brewing systems and are now available in 12-count.

"Xoma products provide convenience, making it easy to integrate more superfoods into your diet without creating additional waste, or making a mess of your kitchen," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "We have spent five years developing our NEXE pod, and we are proud to launch it into the market with our Xoma Superfood coffees."

The Xoma Superfoods eCommerce store features:

XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT (now available): Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) made from virgin coconut oil are packed into this coffee, offering health and energy benefits.





(now available): Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) made from virgin coconut oil are packed into this coffee, offering health and energy benefits. XOMA Mindful Mushroom Coffee (now available for pre-order): Chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie source of fibre, protein, and antioxidants with a host of health benefits.





(now available for pre-order): Chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie source of fibre, protein, and antioxidants with a host of health benefits. XOMA Keto Coffee (coming soon): XOMA's Keto coffee is a rich and energizing beverage made with quality fats and MCT oil, suitable for a ketogenic diet, fasting regimen, or as part of a healthy lifestyle.

"This is a major milestone for NEXE and Xoma. Our initial pilot launch of our 3-count packages of Xoma Coffee fortified with MCT sold out within 24 hours," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Our customers have patiently waited for this day, and we are very excited to fully launch."

NEXE pods are fully compostable and meet international standards for certification as compostable materials, without the need to disassemble the pod after use. Over 40 billion petroleum-based single-serve coffee pods end up in landfills around the world every year, where they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down.

Order Xoma in Canada: xoma.ca

Order Xoma in the U.S.: xomasuperfoods.com

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $30M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

For further information: Ash Guglani, President and director, Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations at 604-359-4731, or visit: nexeinnovations.com

