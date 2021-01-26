NEXE Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Applications

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or "the Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF), a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials innovation is pleased to announce the expansion of its intellectual property ("IP") portfolio. Over the last eight months, the Company has filed ten (10) provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

The applications cover systems, methods, and materials for improving the quality, consistency, and compostability of plant-based packaging. Moreover, the applications cover significant improvements in the design and function of single-serve coffee pods used in major single-serve coffee machines.

"The filing of these provisional patent applications validates our intention to create innovative solutions that address challenges in the compostable-packaging industry," said CEO of NEXE Darren Footz. "Our IP portfolio reflects the substantial research and development in the materials, design, and manufacturing of the NEXE pod. By incorporating these inventions into various aspects of our business, we continue to make progress on our commitment to reduce the environmental impact of plastic packaging."

NEXE Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Zachary Hudson commented, "We are proud of the achievements of our product engineering team and their ability to consistently demonstrate creative problem-solving and find novel improvements to our technology. These inventions were made possible by our ability to rapidly prototype new product designs and immediately test them in real-world scenarios."

The 10 provisional patent applications were filed between May 2020 and January 2021.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials innovation based in British Columbia, Canada . The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods (+40 billion plastic pods discarded every year). With over $35M raised (equity and government funding) to date and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Ash Guglani, President and director; Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations, at 604-359-4731 or visit: nexeinnovations.com

