NEXE Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Activities

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it has engaged each of Gold Standard Media, LLC and Electrik Dojo LLC to provide investor relations activities to the Company. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company is unable to raise awareness through in-person events and will use these services to provide marketing and public awareness of the Company.

The Company entered into an agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM") dated December 17, 2020 to raise awareness for the NEXE brand among consumers and the Company's shares among investors. The engagement is an aggregate cost of CDN $350,000 (which payment was made December 17, 2020). GSM also uses Future Money Trends and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC for the purpose of these investor relations activities. The activities commenced on January 4, 2021 and are for a period of one year.

To the knowledge of the Company, GSM, Future Money Trends and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC did not acquire any securities in the Company. Nevertheless, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. ("Wallace Hill"), which is affiliated with GSM, purchased 1,100,000 units at $0.80 per unit under the Company's private placement financing completed in December 2020.

GSM manages a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. GSM is controlled by Kenneth Ameduri.

The Company also entered into an agreement with Electrik Dojo LLC ("Electrik Dojo") dated December 21, 2020 to provide a native advertising agency that facilitates market awareness of the Company. The engagement was initially for USD $120,000 (which payment was made on December 21, 2020) and additional payments of USD $100,000 on each of January 7, 2021, January 26, 2021, February 9, 2021 and February 24, 2021 for total payments of US $520,000. Electrik Dojo commenced services on December 21, 2020 and the native advertising services are provided on as needed basis.

Electrik Dojo is a Delaware company formed in 2017 and based out of Florida. Electrik Dojo utilizes interactive offers for its ad technology platform and dearwallstreet.com for editorial content. To the knowledge the Company, Electrik Dojo nor any of its principals owns securities of the Company.

As noted in the Company's filing statement dated November 30, 2020, the Company engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. to provide investor relations and digital marketing services to the Company. The terms of such engagement remain the same and have not been amended by either party.

The Company engaged GSM and Electrik Dojo prior to obtaining acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is currently addressing these deficiencies and will make the applicable fillings shortly.

NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV:NEXE) is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $35M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

