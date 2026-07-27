NEXCOM Unveils DTA 1600 to Solve SMB Network Constraints with Enterprise-grade Security

TAIPEI, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- As edge networks grow more complex, SMBs face pressure to deliver enterprise-grade firewall and VPN performance within tight space and power budgets. NEXCOM introduces its new compact gateway, DTA 1600, addressing this gap with high-performance networking in a deployment-friendly platform.

A hand holds the NEXCOM DTA 1600, a compact gateway featuring advanced firewall, efficient routing, and VPN acceleration capabilities

"SMBs face the daunting challenge of securing complex edge networks without the resources of larger enterprises," said Allan Chui, VP of Network and Communication Solutions BG at NEXCOM. "The DTA 1600 bridges this gap, empowering SMBs and ISVs with proven enterprise-grade security that respects their space and power constraints."

Read the full white paper to explore detailed benchmarks and system architecture insights.

Optimized Hardware Design

Powered by the MediaTek MT7988A quad-core processor, the NEXCOM DTA 1600 leverages hardware acceleration for consistent throughput and reduced CPU load. It features a rare 10GbE SFP+ interface for high-bandwidth connectivity, alongside 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, supporting flexible deployments. For reliability, it integrates TPM 2.0, NEXBOOT™ dual-layer failover, and bypass functionality to ensure network continuity.

Software-Ready, DevOps-Friendly Platform

The platform provides a practical foundation for ISVs and system integrators. With SDK support and a fully brought-up OpenWrt environment, it enables rapid evaluation and customization, reducing development complexity and accelerating time-to-market.

Proven Firewall and VPN Performance

To benchmark real-world operational behavior, a suite of open-source firewall, routing, and VPN frameworks was deployed for rigorous performance validation. The results demonstrate that the DTA 1600 consistently sustains multi-gigabit throughput while maintaining peak system efficiency. Even under intensive workloads, dedicated hardware acceleration mitigates CPU strain, ensuring vital processing resources remain available for higher-layer services and applications.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Jennifer Lan, Marketing Director, Network & Communication Solutions, E-mail: [email protected] , Phone: 886-2-8226-7786, ext. 7140