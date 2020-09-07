NEXCOM's Network and Communication Solutions Group Gears Up for 5G's Challenges with Fresh Technology

Matthew Liu, NCS' Director of Product Line Management, says, "The advent of 5G has become the ultimate driving force to commercialize technologies heartily discussed nowadays, such as AI, IoT, cyber security, and FWA. Due to the requirements of eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband), URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications), and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communications), which are all so critical in the 5G world, NEXCOM has launched a 100G NIC card and is collaborating with strategic partners to create 200G/400G cards." NEXCOM expects that FWA technology will completely change IT infrastructure by using 5G wireless broadband to replace the last mile of fixed physical lines. NCS will soon introduce to the market "NexCPE," a new uCPE product line based on FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), as a welcome addition to NEXCOM's product portfolio.

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

