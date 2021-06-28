NEXCOM Introduces All-inclusive 5G uCPE Solution

For testing in 5G NSA mode, existing network architecture built by the biggest mobile service provider in Taiwan was used, and DTA 1164W delivered satisfactory results , corresponding to the requirements for 5G upload and download speeds. As for testing in SA mode, a 5G SA base simulator was used instead. Again, DTA 1164W did not fail the expected functionality and proved itself as a qualified appliance not only for current network infrastructure, but also for future network over a long-term horizon.

5G has been already rolled out all over the world, but it mostly operates based on existing 4G LTE network infrastructure while 5GC networks are being built in rapid speed to drive new revenue streams for service providers globally. DTA 1164W, an all-inclusive 5G uCPE, proven in NSA & SA modes, can be easily adopted for fast deployment as the best choice uCPE.

To learn more details about testing process, please have a look at the whitepaper. To watch a short animated clip about this uCPE, follow this link.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance , Load Balancer, uCPE , Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

SOURCE NEXCOM

For further information: Jennifer Lan, Director of Sales and Marketing, Network & Communication Solutions, NEXCOM International, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 886-2-1226-7786, https://www.nexcom.com

Related Links

https://www.nexcom.com

