NEXCOM Debuts AI-Powered Edge and Security Platforms at MWC 2025

TAIPEI, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, is excited to return to MWC 2025 Barcelona to showcase its latest AI-powered platforms for next-generation networks. As a proud participant in the Taiwan Pavilion, supported by the Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA, Taiwan, NEXCOM invites industry professionals to visit booth 5A61 (Hall 5), where they can explore how NEXCOM is leveraging the power of AI to revolutionize edge computing and OT security, delivering advanced, scalable solutions that address the most pressing challenges in connectivity and cybersecurity.

New product release: FTA 5190, a AI-powered high-speed Ethernet solution for edge computing, powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC processor, is making its debut. Compact yet exceptionally powerful, this advanced edge server features PCIe Gen4/5 NVMe storage for seamless hot data processing, enabling efficient collaboration, big data handling, and application-centric deployments. Equipped with extensive Ethernet capabilities—including eight 25GbE fiber ports, eight 1GbE copper ports, and one LAN module extension slot—FTA 5190 excels in network security, image recognition, and media analytics. Its optimized shorter depth makes it ideal for constrained spaces such as wall-mount racks or telecom cabinets, while the built-in AI acceleration engine and Intel® QAT Gen 5 deliver unmatched performance for deep learning, cryptography, and data compression.

More AI-powered edge and security platforms are awaiting at the NEXCOM booth. Mark Hall 5, Booth 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion) on your MWC must-visit map and discover how NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking.

Event Details

Date: Mon, March 3, 2025 – Thu, March 6, 2025

– Venue: Fira Gran Via

Booth: Hall 5, Booth 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion)

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Media Contact: Jennifer Lan, Director of Sales and Marketing, Network & Communication Solutions, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 886-2-1226-7786