Newtopia to present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 3, 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change, today announced it will be presenting at the LD 500 virtual investor conference which is being held September 1-4, 2020.

Newtopia's management is scheduled to present on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

To register and book a meeting: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36822

View Newtopia's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/NEWU.V

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change. Newtopia's platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans. To learn more, visit newtopia.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For further information: Media Contact: Rikki Bennie, [email protected], 1.888.639.8181 ext 208

